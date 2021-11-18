APSC Screening Test Schedule 2021 Out for Exploration Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Schedule for Exploration Officer post on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check all detail here.

APSC Screening Test Schedule 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Schedule for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II) under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department. Commission has decided to conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on 07 December 2021.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Exploration Officer post can check the screening test schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Screening Test Schedule for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on its official website. Commission will conduct the written test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on 07-12-2021 (Tuesday) from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon for the subject General Studies.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department should note that Commission will release the Admit Card for the screening test on 29 November 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the link given on the official website. Commission will upload the list of finally shortlisted candidates for the screening test on the 25 November 2021 on its official website.

You can download the APSC Screening Test Schedule 2021 notice available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Screening Test Schedule 2021

How to Download: APSC Screening Test Schedule 2021