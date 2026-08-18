APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026: 18,849 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam
APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026: The APSC has released the list of shortlisted candidates who will be eligible to appear for the APSC Forest Ranger written examination scheduled to be held between 30 August to 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download the list from this article.
Key Points
- APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026 for Advt. No. 22/2025 has been released.
- 18,849 candidates shortlisted for the written exam for 50 Forest Ranger posts.
- Written exam is scheduled from 30 August to 13 September 2026.
APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result list of the candidates who have applied for the APSC Forest Ranger recruitment under Advertisement No.22/2025. This list indicates the selected candidates for the written examination scheduled to be conducted on 30 August to 13 September 2026. The list can be downloaded from the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in and contains the application number, roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, and optional subjects. A total of 18,849 candidates have been shortlisted for the written examination.
APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026 Highlights
The APSC has announced a total of 50 vacancies for the Forest Ranger posts under the Environment & Forests Department. The commission has released the eligibility result of the candidates who have filled the application form and can check whether they are eligible to appear for the exam or not.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
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Post Name
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Forest Ranger
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Department Name
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Environment & Forests Department
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Advertisement No
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22/2025
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Written Exam Dates
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30 August to 13 September 2026
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No. of Selected Candidates for Written Exam
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18,849
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Official Website
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apsc.nic.in
APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have successfully submitted the application forms for APSC Forest Ranger recruitment 2025 can check the eligibility result through the direct link provided here.
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APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026
How to Download APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026
To download the APSC Forest Ranger eligibility result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Go to the official website at apsc.nic.in.
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In the Latest Updates section on the homepage, click on the “List of candidates for the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Department, Assam (Advt. No. 22/2025)” link.
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The result pdf will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter either your name or roll number or application number or father’s name to check the result.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.