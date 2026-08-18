APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026: 18,849 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam

APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result list of the candidates who have applied for the APSC Forest Ranger recruitment under Advertisement No.22/2025. This list indicates the selected candidates for the written examination scheduled to be conducted on 30 August to 13 September 2026. The list can be downloaded from the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in and contains the application number, roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, and optional subjects. A total of 18,849 candidates have been shortlisted for the written examination.

APSC Forest Ranger Eligibility Result 2026 Highlights

The APSC has announced a total of 50 vacancies for the Forest Ranger posts under the Environment & Forests Department. The commission has released the eligibility result of the candidates who have filled the application form and can check whether they are eligible to appear for the exam or not.