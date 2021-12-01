Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSC Provisional List 2021 Out for Assistant Research Officer and Others@ 3486 Qualified, Check Complete List

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer on its official website  - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 08:50 IST
APSC Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Service under Transformation & Development Department. A total of 3486 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the screening test round. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, a total of 3486 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the screening test for the above posts.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Screening Test  Schedule for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer on  12 December 2021. 

The  screening test will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon for the subject General Studies. All such candidates who have applied successfully  for the Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer post can check the list of provisionally selected candidates after following the process given below. 
Process  to Download: APSC Provisional List 2021

  1. Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link -"Screening Test(OMR based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in the Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Assam vide Advt. No: 04/2021 Dated: 22-03-2021 ” given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the APSC Provisional List 2021 in a new window.
  5. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You can download the APSC Provisional List 2021 also with the direct link given below. 
Direct Link  to Download: APSC Provisional List 2021

