APSC Provisional List 2021 Out for Assistant Research Officer and Others@ 3486 Qualified, Check Complete List

APSC Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Service under Transformation & Development Department. A total of 3486 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the screening test round. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Screening Test Schedule for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer on 12 December 2021.

The screening test will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon for the subject General Studies. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer post can check the list of provisionally selected candidates after following the process given below.

