GSL MT Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Management Trainee Posts at goashipyard.in, Check Eligibility

GSL Recruitment 2025 Notification: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a Central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Defence has published recruitment notification for various Management Trainee posts in different disciplines. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 32 Management Trainee positions are to be filled in various disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Naval Architecture and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2025.



The Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria as decided by the Management depending on the response to the advertisement will have to appear for a written test. The written test will be conducted through Computer based Test (CBT) or Pen Paper based Test (PBT).

You can check all the details regarding the GSL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.