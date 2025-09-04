GSL MT Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Management Trainee Posts at goashipyard.in, Check Eligibility

GSL Recruitment 2025 Notification: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a Central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Defence has published recruitment notification for various Management Trainee posts in different disciplines. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 32 Management Trainee positions are to be filled in various disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Naval Architecture and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2025.
The Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria as decided by the Management depending on the response to the advertisement will have to appear for a written test. The written test will be conducted through Computer based Test (CBT) or Pen Paper based Test (PBT).
You can check all the details regarding the GSL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
GSL MT Recruitment 2025
The detailed pdf is available on the official website of MT Posts. You can download the pdf notification directly through the link given below-
GSL MT Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
SL MT Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
A total of 32 positions are to be filled for Management Trainee positions in various disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Naval Architecture and others.
|Name of Posts/Discipline
|Number of Posts
|Management Trainee (Mechanical)
|09
|Management Trainee (Electrical)
|05
|Management Trainee (Electronics)
|02
|Management Trainee (Naval Architecture)
|12
|Management Trainee (Finance)
|02
|Management Trainee (Robotics)
|02
GSL MT Eligibility
Candidates should have discipline wise suitable eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Below are the details of the eligibility
|Name of Posts/Discipline
|Educational Qualification
|Management Trainee (Mechanical)
|Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Mechanical from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.
|Management Trainee (Electrical)
|Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Electrical from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.
|Management Trainee (Electronics)
|Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Electronics from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.
|Management Trainee (Naval Architecture)
|Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.
|Management Trainee (Finance)
|Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA)/ Qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMA).
|Management Trainee (Robotics)
|Full Time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Robotics from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.
How To Apply For GSL Recruitment 2025?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Click on ‘Apply Now’ button and select the post you wish to apply for. You are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and the Terms and Conditions of the advertisement before applying online.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website-www.goashipyard.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link Notice Board- ‘careers’ click the link ‘GSL Careers’ on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now Click on ‘Apply Now’ button and select the post you wish to apply for.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form/ application fee as directed in the notification.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation