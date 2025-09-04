IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

GST on Education Stationary: THESE Items are Now FREE from GST Tax; Students and Parents Need to Know

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 4, 2025, 11:47 IST

In a significant development for the education sector, the recent GST Council meeting announced a revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax slabs applicable to various educational items. This decision is expected to have a broad impact on educational institutions, students, and providers of educational materials and services across the country. For complete details check the article below.

New GST Rates on Education Stationary
New GST Rates on Education Stationary

GST Rate on Education - In the recent meeting conducted by the GST Council on Wednesday,  major rate cuts have been announced on several stationery items. Earlier, stationery items were taxed under 12% tax slab, now, as per the revised rates, there will be several stationery items tax-free. The items on which tax has been excluded includes:

  • Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds (atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, and globes)

  • Pencil sharpeners

  • Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils)

  • Crayons

  • Pastels

  • Drawing charcoal and tailor’s chalk

  • Erasers

  • Exercise books

  • Graph books

  • Laboratory notebooks

  • Notebooks

Earlier, all of the above-mentioned items fell under the 12% tax slab, except erasers, which were taxed at 5%.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions after the 56th GST Council meeting. She stated that the newly approved two-tier tax rate system would greatly benefit the common man.

Also Check - Words that Start with Letter G

Revised GST Rates will come into effect from September 22

Sitharaman announced that new rates would be effective from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.

Following the GST Council meeting, Sitharaman stated that these reforms prioritize the common man. She emphasized that "Every tax on the common man’s daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically." Additionally, she highlighted the benefits for labor-intensive industries, farmers, the agriculture sector, and the health sector, with a focus on key economic drivers.

Also Check - Teachers Day Essay in English


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News