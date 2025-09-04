GST Rate on Education - In the recent meeting conducted by the GST Council on Wednesday, major rate cuts have been announced on several stationery items. Earlier, stationery items were taxed under 12% tax slab, now, as per the revised rates, there will be several stationery items tax-free. The items on which tax has been excluded includes:

Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds (atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, and globes)

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils)

Crayons

Pastels

Drawing charcoal and tailor’s chalk

Erasers

Exercise books

Graph books

Laboratory notebooks

Notebooks

Earlier, all of the above-mentioned items fell under the 12% tax slab, except erasers, which were taxed at 5%.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions after the 56th GST Council meeting. She stated that the newly approved two-tier tax rate system would greatly benefit the common man.