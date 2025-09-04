GST Rate on Education - In the recent meeting conducted by the GST Council on Wednesday, major rate cuts have been announced on several stationery items. Earlier, stationery items were taxed under 12% tax slab, now, as per the revised rates, there will be several stationery items tax-free. The items on which tax has been excluded includes:
-
Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds (atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, and globes)
-
Pencil sharpeners
-
Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils)
-
Crayons
-
Pastels
-
Drawing charcoal and tailor’s chalk
-
Erasers
-
Exercise books
-
Graph books
-
Laboratory notebooks
-
Notebooks
Earlier, all of the above-mentioned items fell under the 12% tax slab, except erasers, which were taxed at 5%.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions after the 56th GST Council meeting. She stated that the newly approved two-tier tax rate system would greatly benefit the common man.
Revised GST Rates will come into effect from September 22
Sitharaman announced that new rates would be effective from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.
Following the GST Council meeting, Sitharaman stated that these reforms prioritize the common man. She emphasized that "Every tax on the common man’s daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically." Additionally, she highlighted the benefits for labor-intensive industries, farmers, the agriculture sector, and the health sector, with a focus on key economic drivers.
