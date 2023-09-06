APSC Recruitment 2023 For Cultural Development Officer Posts: Salary Upto 60,500, Check Eligibility

APSC CDO Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released notification for the Cultural Development Officer posts on its official website. Check notification link, application process and others.

APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting for the Cultural Development Officer posts across the state. A total of 28 vacancies are to be filled under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department across the state.

The registration process for the APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on September 6, 2023 and will conclude on October 5, 2023. Last date for payment of application fee is October 7, 2023.



Candidates having age limit i.e. not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age can apply for these posts. Applicants should note that they should have certain educational qualifications including Bachelor Degree in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university to apply for this major recruitment drive.

APSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 6, 2023

Closing date of application: October 5, 2023

Closing date for payment of application fee: October 7, 2023

APSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay Pay scale Rs, 14,000/- to 60,500/ Grade Pay Rs,8,7001 Pay band PB -2

APSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are 28 vacancies available for the Cultural Development Officer posts under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam across the state.

APSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university with Diploma from Govt. recognized institute in Dance/ Drama/Diploma from Govt, recognized institute in Film making for Film Editing/ Motion Picture Photography/Acting/Sound Engineering.

Bachelor Degree in Music (Vocal/instrumental/Sattriya) from any Govt, Music College/ Govt. recognized institute, 0r

Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from any Govt, College of Art & Craf Govt, recognized institute, Or

Bachelor Degree in Cultural Studies from any recognized university/ Govt. recognized institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

APSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01/01/2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For APSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.