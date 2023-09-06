APSC Recruitment 2023 For Cultural Development Officer Posts: Salary Upto 60,500, Check Eligibility

APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting for the Cultural Development Officer posts across the state. A total of 28 vacancies are to be filled under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department across the state.
The registration process for the APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on September 6, 2023 and will conclude on October 5, 2023. Last date for payment of application fee is October 7, 2023.
Candidates having age limit i.e. not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age can apply for these posts. Applicants should note that they should have certain educational qualifications including Bachelor Degree in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university to apply for this major recruitment drive.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: September 6, 2023
- Closing date of application: October 5, 2023
- Closing date for payment of application fee: October 7, 2023
APSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay
Pay scale Rs, 14,000/- to 60,500/ Grade Pay Rs,8,7001 Pay band PB -2
APSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
There are 28 vacancies available for the Cultural Development Officer posts under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam across the state.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Candidates should have Bachelor in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university with Diploma from Govt. recognized institute in Dance/ Drama/Diploma from Govt, recognized institute in Film making for Film Editing/ Motion Picture Photography/Acting/Sound Engineering.
- Bachelor Degree in Music (Vocal/instrumental/Sattriya) from any Govt, Music College/ Govt. recognized institute, 0r
- Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from any Govt, College of Art & Craf Govt, recognized institute, Or
- Bachelor Degree in Cultural Studies from any recognized university/ Govt. recognized institute.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01/01/2023)
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 40 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For APSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https- https:/apsc recruitment.in
- Step 2: Click on the link APSC Cultural Development Officer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now register by clicking on Register Here' link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details.
- Step 4: After creating an account, applicants need to login with the credentials.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.