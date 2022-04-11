APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Squad Commander and Station Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC has invited online application for the Station Officer and other post on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for various posts of quad Commander and Station Officer on its official website. Out of total 20 posts, there are 11 posts are available for Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) and 09 are for Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam under Home and Political Department. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts on or before 12 May 2022. Starting date for online application process is 12 April 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Link for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 05/2022 and 06/2022

Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Starting Date for Online Application: 12 April 2022

Last Date for submission of Online Application: 12 May 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Squad Commander-11

Station Officer-09

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Squad Commander-Minimum Educational Qualification is B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution.

Station Officer-Minimum Educational Qualification is B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution

Scale of Pay for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Squad Commander-Pay scale Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 8,700/- Pay band PB- 2 + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).

Station Officer-Pay scale Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/+ Grade Pay Rs. 8,700/- + Pay band PB- 2 +Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month)

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

You can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website i.e. Online Recruitment Portal https://online.apscrecruitment.in and register by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details from 12 April to 12 May 2022.