APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, Technical Assistant & Others Posts, Check Eligibility

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) has invited online applications for the 875 various posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the APSCSC is set to recruit for various posts including Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper. Out of 825 vacancies, 275 are each for Technical Assistant, DEO and Helper.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before September 2, 2023
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/8th/10th passes from any recognised board/University have a golden chance to grab the opportunity.
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC
|Post Name
|Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper
|Number of Posts
|875
|Last date to apply
|September 2, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt jobs
|Official website
|https://kakinada.ap.gov.in/
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant-275
- Data Entry Operator-275
- Helper-275
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Technical Assistant-Candidates should have a Degree in Agriculture/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Science/ BZC (Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry)/Any Degree in Life Science/Diploma in Agriculture.
Data Entry Operator-
- Degree in any field.
- Good Computer knowledge
- PG Diploma in Computer Application
Helper-Should possess 8th class -10th class
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
|Post
|Age minimum
|Max for BC/SC/ST
|Technical Assistant
|21
|40
|45
|Data Entry Operator
|21
|40
|45
|Helper
|18
|35
|40
APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for APSCSC Recruitment 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format as given in the notification to the address mentioned on or before September 2, 2023.