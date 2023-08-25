APSCSC DEO Jobs 2023 Apply for 875 DEO and Other Posts

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, Technical Assistant & Others Posts, Check Eligibility

APSCSC Recruitment 2023:  Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation  (APSCSC ) has invited applications for the 875 various including DEO, Technical Assistant and others on the official website. Check the pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others here. 

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation  (APSCSC ) has invited online applications for the 875 various posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the APSCSC is set to recruit for various posts including Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper. Out of 825 vacancies, 275 are each for Technical Assistant, DEO and Helper. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before September 2, 2023

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/8th/10th passes from any recognised board/University have a golden chance to grab the opportunity. 

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format as attached with the detailed notification on or before September 2, 2023.  

Career Counseling

 

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation  (APSCSC 
Post Name  Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper
Number of Posts 875
Last date to apply  September 2, 2023
Jobs type  Govt jobs 
Official website  https://kakinada.ap.gov.in/

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Technical Assistant-275
  • Data Entry Operator-275
  • Helper-275

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant-Candidates should have a Degree in Agriculture/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Science/ BZC (Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry)/Any Degree in Life Science/Diploma in Agriculture.  
Data Entry Operator-

  • Degree in any field.
  • Good Computer knowledge
  • PG Diploma in Computer Application 

Helper-Should possess 8th class -10th class
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Post  Age minimum Age minimum Max for BC/SC/ST
Technical Assistant 21  40  45
Data Entry Operator 21  40  45
Helper 18  35  40


 
APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for APSCSC Recruitment 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format as given in the notification to the address mentioned on or before September 2, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for APSCSC Recruitment 2023?

September 2, 2023 is the last to apply.

What are the Jobs in APSCSC Recruitment 2023?

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) is recruiting for the 825 various posts including Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper.
