APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, Technical Assistant & Others Posts, Check Eligibility

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) has invited applications for the 875 various including DEO, Technical Assistant and others on the official website. Check the pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others here.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) has invited online applications for the 875 various posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the APSCSC is set to recruit for various posts including Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper. Out of 825 vacancies, 275 are each for Technical Assistant, DEO and Helper.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before September 2, 2023

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/8th/10th passes from any recognised board/University have a golden chance to grab the opportunity.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC Post Name Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper Number of Posts 875 Last date to apply September 2, 2023 Jobs type Govt jobs Official website https://kakinada.ap.gov.in/

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant-275

Data Entry Operator-275

Helper-275

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant-Candidates should have a Degree in Agriculture/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Science/ BZC (Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry)/Any Degree in Life Science/Diploma in Agriculture.

Data Entry Operator-

Degree in any field.

Good Computer knowledge

PG Diploma in Computer Application

Helper-Should possess 8th class -10th class

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Post Age minimum Age minimum Max for BC/SC/ST Technical Assistant 21 40 45 Data Entry Operator 21 40 45 Helper 18 35 40





APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for APSCSC Recruitment 2023?

