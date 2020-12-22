APSET 2020 Answer Key released @apset.net.in: Download PDF Provisional Key here; Raise Objections by 24 Dec

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the APSET 2020 Answer Key on its official website apset.net.in. Candidates who gave the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) exam on 20th December 2020 can download the provisional answer key by visiting the website. The APSET Answer Key 2020 is available in PDF file format for Paper 1 (General Paper) and Paper 2 of all the subjects and all sets A/B/C/D. Candidates may challenge the provisional answer key with the supporting evidence. Here in this article, we have shared the APSET keys of all the subjects in PDF Download format. Also, check below the process to raise objections against the faulty answer key, if any.

The APSET 2020 exam was held on 20th December for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the Universities and Degree Colleges.

Let's now have a look at the answer key of all papers and all sets below:

APSET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

Download the answer key of APSET Paper 1 - General Paper and Paper 2 - All 30 subjects on the links mentioned below:

How to raise objections against APSET Provisional Answer Key 2020?

Candidates who find any error in the provisional answer key can raise objection against the same till 5 pm on 24th December 2020. In order to challenge the key, candidates need to attach a substantial evidence along with the proof of appearing in the examination such as admit card copy and submit the same through an email to apsetau@gmail.com. The mail should be addressed to the Member Secretary, APSET-2020, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The final decision on the objection will be taken by the subject matter experts.