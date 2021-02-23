APSET 2020 Results & Cut-off Declared @apset.net.in - Check Details

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the APSET 2020 results on its official website apset.net.in. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) exam on 20th December 2020 can download the result from the official website. The APSET 2020 exam was held on 20th December for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the Universities and Degree Colleges.

The university, on December 22 had also released the provisional answer key of the APSET 2020 exam. The APSET 2020 scorecard will be released at the official website. The qualified candidates need to appear for the document verification process and will be awarded the APSET 2020 certificate.

Steps to download APSET Result 2020

➜ Visit the official APSET website (apset.net.in).

➜ Click on the link ‘APSET 2020 Result’.

➜ The link will redirect you to APSET result 2020 PDF.

➜ Check your result by finding your roll number in the given result list.

➜ Download the APSET result 2020 PDF for future reference.

APSET 2020 Cut Off

The APSET 2020 cutoff has also been released by Andhra University along with the results. For all the groups, candidates should search subject-wise cutoff marks. Only 6 percent of the total applicants who appeared for all three papers were deemed eligible, according to Andhra University. As per the reservation policy, all the eligible candidates are distributed among different categories. There will be separate reservations of 33.33 percent for women and 4 percent for PwD candidates. Such candidates who scored 40 percent aggregate marks in both papers are considered eligible according to the APSET 2020 cutoff.