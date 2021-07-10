APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021 Released @apssb.nic.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Call Letter Here

APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has finally released the admit card for recruitment to the various post of Grade C through the Combined Graduate Level Exam. All those candidates who enrolled and appeared in the APSSB CGL 2021 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in.

The facility of downloading APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021 will be available from 10 July to 31 July 2021. The candidates can download admit cards by entering their registration number, mobile number and other details on the login page. The date and timing of the exam have been mentioned on the admit card. All candidates are advised to visit the exam venue at least one day in advance so that they can reach the examination venue on the date of the exam in time. Candidates can access the APSSB CGL Admit Card download link by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ Tab available on the homepage. Then, APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021 Download link will be displayed. Enter your Registration Number or Mobile Number or email id, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download APSSB CGL Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 53 vacancies of Group C through Combined Graduate Level Exam.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test in MCQ pattern and Skill test. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for a skill test. The final list will be prepared on the basis of the written test and skill test performance of the candidate.