Are you an engineering student? Know how you can contribute to developing sustainable solutions with the James Dyson Award

In today’s fast-changing world, sustainable innovation is gradually emerging to be the foundation for a better and brighter future. With numerous global challenges at hand, engineers and innovative minds are spearheading initiatives and developing ground-breaking solutions to address real-world problems. Armed with their technical acumen to design and optimise systems for minimising environmental impact & maximising efficiency, these young minds are paving the way for a better tomorrow.

To turn this vision into a reality, the young innovative minds with their problem-solving mentality are constantly striving to come up with ideas that are both technically & commercially viable. Sir James Dyson said, "Young design engineers have the ability to develop tangible technologies that can change lives. The James Dyson Award rewards those who have the persistence and tenacity to develop their ideas."

The James Dyson Award, an annual engineering competition with a sustainability focus run by Dyson’s charity, and is accepting submissions from young inventors who have ideas to improve our planet. The award has challenged entrepreneurial undergraduates and recent graduates of engineering to tackle a global problem, from environmental issues to improving healthcare practices. By participating in the award, participants can win upto INR 30 lakhs to make your innovation a reality.

To further support this cause, Jagran Josh brings to you a very interesting and interactive webinar on June 19, at 4 pm on the Jagran Josh Youtube channel. Titled “Empowering Engineers for Sustainable Solutions”, the webinar will feature insights from academic and industry experts. You may click here to register for the webinar.

The webinar will empower young technovators by providing them with opportunities to harness the full potential of engineering in solving crucial global issues. Esteemed panellists like Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Professor - IIT Kanpur; Saurabh Nanda, Youth Mentor; Sam Stedman, Senior Robotics Research Engineer, Dyson and Ripu Daman Bevli, environmentalist sustainability influencer will engage in an interactive session to discuss the avenues for developing solutions to real-world problems.

Each year the James Dyson Award recognises and celebrates effective engineering solutions that are developed using less energy and fewer materials for improving lives. These success stories inspire and motivate engineers globally to come up with sustainable inventions that make a lasting impact.

You can catch the webinar live on Jagran Josh's Youtube and Facebook.