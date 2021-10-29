Arogya Vibhag Group C Answer Key 2021 Released @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Arogya Vibhag Group C Answer Key 2021 has been released on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link below.

Arogya Vibhag Answer Key 2021 Download: Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Group C. Candidates appeared in Arogya Vibhag Exam can download Arogya Vibhag Answer Key from the official websites i.e. arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. However, Arogya Vibhag Group C Answer Key Link is given below.

Arogya Vibhag Group C Exam was conducted on 24 October 2021. There were 100 questions and the total marks of the exam were 200. Candidates were given 2 hours to complete the test.



Arogya Vibag Group C Result shall also be announced in due course of time.

Arogya Vibhag Group C Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 2725 vacancies for the Posts such as House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others.

