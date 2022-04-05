ASRB Exam Date 2022 (Out) for AO and F&AO Exam, Submit Your Exam Preferences from today onwards @asrb.org.in

ASRB AO and Finance Accounts Officer Exam Date has been announced on asrb.org.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Date, and other details here.

ASRB Exam Date 2022: Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has announced the exam dates for the Administrative Officer, Finance & Accounts Officer Exam-2021. Candidates who applied for ASRB Recruitment 2021-22 can download the notice from the official website of ASRB.i.e. asrb.org.in.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled the online tier -1 exam for 10 May 2022 in two slots with the increased numbers of the centres. All candidates are advised to fill up their exam preferences of centres through the link to be provided on the official website. Candidates can submit their preferences from today onwards. i.e. 5 April 2022 from 10 AM to 11 April 2022 (5 PM). The preferences of the candidates in the online application form are null and void.

In case of non-submission of fresh preference of centres by the candidates, the board will assign any centre at its discretion. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting their exam preferences.

How and Where to Submit ASRB AO and F&AO Exam 2022 Preferences?

Visit the official website. i.e. asrb.org.in. Click on the link flashing on the ticker that reads ‘Fresh Preference of Centres for AO and F&AO Examination-2021’. It will redirect you to a login page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on login button. Then, the registration page will be opened. Now, Choose your exam prefernces and click on the submit.

Direct Link to Submit ASRB AO and F&AO Exam 2022 Preferences

ASRB AO and F&AO Exam 2022 Admit Card Date

Candidates will be able to download ASRB AO and F&AO Exam 2022 Admit Card prior to 15 days from the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and jagranjosh.com for the latest updates.