ASRB NET Result 2023 Out on asrb.org.in; Direct Link for STO, SMS Merit List

ASRB NET Result 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has declared the National Eligibility Test (NET) Result 2023 on its official website asrb.org.in. All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the ICAR ASRB NET conducted between April 27 -30, 2023 can check their results from the official website of ARSB-http://www.asrb.org.in.

ARSB NET Result 2023: Downlaod Link

However, you can check the ASRB NET Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: ASRB NET Result 2023

ASRB NET Exam Result 2023 : Overview

Organization The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) Post Name Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) No. of Candidates Selected 8264 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Written exam conduced on April 27 -30, 2023 Official Website http://www.asrb.org.in

ASRB conducted a combined examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Examination-2023 in CBT mode from April 27th to April 30th in centres throughout India.

Candidates who appeared in the above exam can check the asrb net exam result after providing their login credentials including roll number and date of birth to the link on the home page.

How To Download ASRB NET 2023 Result?

Go to the official website asrb.org.in

Look for the 'Result of National Eligibility Test (NET)-2023 ' section.

Click on the result link and provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth to login on the home page.

The ASRB NET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and print it out for future reference.

ASRB NET Result 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

You can view your result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) – 2023 conducted by the ASRB by providing your Roll Number and the Date of Birth. You can achieve all these credentials as entered in the Online Application Form during submission of the application form.

ASRB NET Result 2023: What's Next?

It is noted that ASRB has launched a recruitment drive to fill various posts including Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6). The written exam conducted was a part of the selection process for the above posts.

Candidates qualified in the written exam will be able to appear for the next round of the selection process for the above posts. According to notification, a total of 8264 candidates were shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process in 60 disciplines.