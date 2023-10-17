AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Business Studies Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Business Studies Syllabus 2024: The AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus for academic session 2023-2024 has been attached to this article, for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. The most important element required to start with the preparation for the examination is the syllabus since it informs the students about what has to be studied and what might come in the question paper. To further assist the process, students refer to the marking scheme and exam pattern, links to which have also been attached here.

These study resources would be useful for students to understand the paper, create a study plan, and strategize the methods of covering the syllabus before the date of the examination. They are significant in guiding you in the process of preparation for examination. Check the Assam Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies Course Structure 2023-2024

Assam Board Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Business Studies course structure has been attached here for students of 2023-2024. Check the structure to know what this course has in store for you.

S.No Title No. of Periods Principles and Function of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 15 2 Principles of Management 15 3 Business Environment 15 4 Planning 15 5 Organising 15 6 Staffing 15 7 Directing 15 8 Controlling 10 Business Finance and Marketing 9 (a) Financial Management (b) Financial Markets 15 15 10 Marketing Management 10 11 Consumer Protection 10 Project 20 Total 190

Assam HS Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 Business Studies is presented here for the current academic year 2023-2024. The chapter-wise topics have been laid out here in detail.

Title Principles and Function of Management Unit- 1 Nature and Significance of Management Management- concept, objectives and importance, Management as Science, Art and Profession, Levels of Management, Management Functions- planning, organising, staffing, directing and controlling, Co-ordination- Concept and importance. Unit- 2 Principles of Management Principles of Management- Concept and significance, Fayol’s Principles of Management, Taylor’s Scientific Management- Principles and Techniques. Unit- 3 Business Environment Business Environment- Concept and importance, Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal, Economic Environment in India, Demonetization- Concept and Features Unit- 4 Planning Concept, Importance, Features and Limitations, Planning process, Single use and Standing Plans- Objective, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Budget and Programme Unit- 5 Organising Concept and importance, Organising Process, Structure of Organisation –Functional and Divisional, Formal and Informal organisation- Concept, Delegation- Concept, elements and importance, Decentralisation- Concept and importance Unit- 6 Staffing Concept and importance of staffing, Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management Concept, Staffing process, Recruitment Process and Sources, Selection Process, Training and Development- Concept and importance, Methods of Training- On the job and off the job-Vestibule training, Apprenticeship training and Internship training Unit- 7 Directing Concept and importance, Elements of Directing, Motivation- Concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs; financial and Non-financial incentives, Leadership- Concept, styles, authoritative democratic and laissez faire, Communication- Concept, formal and informal communication, barriers of effective communication, how to overcome the barriers Unit- 8 Controlling Controlling-Concept, Importance and Limitations, Relationship between planning and controlling, Steps in process in control

Business Finance and Marketing Unit- 9 (a) Financial Management Concept, role and objectives of Financial Management, Financial Decisions- Investment, Financing and Dividend- meaning and factors affecting, Financial Planning- Concept and Importance, Capital Structure- Concept and factors affecting Capital Structure, Fixed and Working Capital- Concept and factors affecting their requirements Unit- 9 (b) ) Financial Markets Financial Market- Concept, Money Market- Meaning, Capital Market and its types (primary and secondary), Stock Exchange- Functions and trading procedure, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – Objectives and Functions Unit- 10 Marketing Marketing- Meaning, functions and philosophies, Marketing Mix- Concept and elements, Product- Branding, Labelling and Packaging-Concept, Price- Concept, Factors determining price, Physical distribution- Concept, Components and Channels of distribution, Promotion-Concept and elements, Advertising, Personal selling, Sales promotion and publicity Unit- 11 Consumer Protection Concept and importance of consumer protection, The Consumer Protection Act 2019- Meaning of Consumer, Rights and Responsibilities of Consumers, Who can file a complaint. Redressal machinery, remedies available, Consumer awareness- Role of consumer organisation and Non Govt, Organisations (NGOs)

AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Students of class 12 can check the AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies marking scheme here. The marking scheme attached here will help you understand what marks have been allotted to which chapter and which topic should be prioritized over others to score high marks in the examination

S.No Title Marks Principles and Function of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 06 2 Principles of Management 06 3 Business Environment 06 4 Planning 06 5 Organising 08 6 Staffing 06 7 Directing 08 8 Controlling 06 Business Finance and Marketing 9 (a) Financial Management (b) Financial Markets 06 08 10 Marketing Management 08 11 Consumer Protection 06 Project 20 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Here, the AHSEC Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern has been attached for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. Check the exam pattern below to learn about the exam and question paper in detail.