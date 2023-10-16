AHSEC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Political Science Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Political Science Syllabus 2024: AHSEC, the exam conducting body of the AHSEC exams has published the syllabus of all subjects on its website. Students can check the Assam Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus here. It is important for students of the current academic session 2023-2024 since the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam will be completely based on this syllabus. Also, students can find the AHSEC Class 12 Political Science syllabus PDF download link to save the syllabus for future reference.

A syllabus is the most essential study material required for understanding what has to be studied in an academic year. The concepts, chapters, and topics presented in the syllabus form the basis for the question paper given in the exam. 12th grade is a crucial stage in a student’s life since the Class 12 Board Exam lays the foundation of your career in many possible ways. Thus, students are advised to constantly focus on improving and strengthening their performance and preparation, for scoring well in the AHSEC Class 12 Exam.

AHSEC Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2023-2024

Students can start their preparation by giving a brief look at the political science course structure. This will help teachers as well as students in deciding the time allotment to be given to various chapters.

S.No Title No. of Periods A Contemporary World Politics Unit I The End of Bio-Polarity Unit II Contemporary Centre of Power Unit III Contemporary South Asia Unit IV International Organisations Unit V Security in the Contemporary World Unit VI Environment and Natural Resources Unit VII Globalisation

16 16 16 10 12 12 10 B Politics in India Since Independence Unit I Challenges of Nation Building Unit II Era of One Party Dominance Unit III Politics of Planned Development Unit IV India’s Foreign Policy Unit V Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System Unit VI The crisis of Democratic Order Unit VII Regional Aspirations Unit VIII Indian Politics: Recent Trends and Development

12 12 12 12 10 10 10 10 Total 180

Assam HS Political Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, find attached the Assam Board Class 12 Political Science syllabus along with a PDF download link, to save the syllabus for future reference. The syllabus will guide you in keeping you updated about the chapters and topics to be studied.

Chapters A. Contemporary World Politics Unit 1: The end of Bipolarity Soviet System and its disintegration- Policy Gorbachev - Shock therapy & its consequences - India and post-communist countries Unit 2: Contemporary Centre of Power European union Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) - the rise of the Chinese economy-Indo-China Relation-Japan, South Korea Unit 3: Contemporary South Asia What is South Asia? Military System & Democracy in Pakistan- Democracy in Bangladesh-Moranchy & Democracy in Nepal-ethnic conflict and democracy in Srilanka -India-Pakistan Conflict -India and its Neighbours -Peace & cooperation in South Asia Unit 4: International Organisations Necessity of an Internal organization- Evolution of UN-Reform of UN after the Cold War-Jurisdiction of UN- other important international Organisations - World bank, WTO, Amnesty International Human Rights Watch, IAEA etc., - The UN in a unipolar World-India and the UN reform Unit 5: Security in the Contemporary World What is security? – Traditional and Non-traditional notions of security –Types – Human Security, Global Security - New Sources of threats- Terrorism Human Right-Global poverty -Migration-Health Epidemics-Cooperative Security-India’s security strategy Unit 6: Environment and Natural Resources Environmental concerns in Global politics-protection of Global CommonsCommon but differentiated Responsibilities-Common Property Resources-India’s stand on environmental issues- Environmental movements, Resources geopolitics- Indigenous people and their rights Unit 7: Globalisation Concept of Globalisation- Causes and Consequences of Globalisation-Resistance to Globalisation-India and resistance to Globalisation B. Politics in India Since Independence Unit I: Challenges of Nation Building What is Nation building and three challenges of Nation Building-Partition: displacement and rehabilitation-consequences of partition and sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi- Integration of princely states- Reorganisation of states and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unit II: Era of One Party Dominance Challenges of Building democracy- Congress dominance in first three general elections and Communist victory in Kerala and role of CPI- Socialist PartyCommunist Party-Bharatiya Jan Sangh-emergence of opposition party Unit III: Politics of Planned Development Ideals of Development-Planning and Planning Commission and First Five Year Plan Unit IV: India’s External Relation International context-The policy of Non- Alignment and Nehru’s role -Peace and conflict with China-War and peace with Pakistan (Bangladesh War 1971) – Kargil Confrontation- India’s Nuclear Policy- Shifting alliances in world politics. Unit V: Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System Challenge of Political succession - Nehru-Shastri-Indira Gandhi- Fourth General election 1967- Emergence of coalition politics and Defection – Split in the Congress-Railway Strike 1974- Presidential election 1969-1971 election and Restoration. Unit VI: The Crisis of Democratic Order Background of emergency - Gujrat and Bihar movements - Conflicts with Judiciary; Declaration and consequences of Emergency 1975; Lessons of Emergency Politics after emergency – Loksabha election 1977 Janta Government –Legacy of emergency Unit VII: Regional Aspirations Region and the nation- Indian approach to regional aspirations –Areas of tension Jammu and Kasmir- Politics Since 1948- Conflict in Panjab – 2002 and beyondDemand for autonomy and secessionist movements in NE; Assam Movement; Accommodation and National integration – Insurgency and After Unit VIII: Recent Trends and Development in Indian Politics Context of the 1990s- era of Coalition- Decline of Congress- Alliance Politics – Political rise of other backward classes and Mandal Commission and its Consequences - Communalism, Secularism and democracy in Indian Politics. - Loksabha election 2004- Growing Consensus.

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Political Science Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Students can check the unit-wise marking scheme for Class 12 Political Science, in the table below. AHSEC Class 12 political science marking scheme will help students strategize their preparation for the exams.

S.No Title Marks A Contemporary World Politics Unit I The End of Bio-Polarity Unit II Contemporary Centre of Power Unit III Contemporary South Asia Unit IV International Organisations Unit V Security in the Contemporary World Unit VI Environment and Natural Resources Unit VII Globalisation

06 06 06 06 06 06 04 B Politics in India Since Independence Unit I Challenges of Nation Building Unit II Era of One Party Dominance Unit III Politics of Planned Development Unit IV India’s Foreign Policy Unit V Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System Unit VI The crisis of Democratic Order Unit VII Regional Aspirations Unit VIII Indian Politics: Recent Trends and Development

06 06 06 06 04 04 04 04 Project 20 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Political Science is important for understanding the exam and question paper. This is a crucial element in good preparation for the examination. Check the details below to clear your doubts.