AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Sociology Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: This article hands out AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024, for students appearing in AHSEC Class 12 Board exam 2024. Students can find the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus pdf download link for your reference. Along with this, the exam pattern and marking scheme for the same have been presented in an understandable manner for you. Check the study materials here to prepare well for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exams.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is responsible for conducting the AHSEC Class 12 Board exam for all subjects. They have recently published a syllabus for all the required subjects on their website. Students can check the syllabus on their official website. Also, find links to the syllabus of various other subjects here.

Objectives of AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2024 has the following objectives:

To enable learners to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment.

To introduce them to the basic concepts of sociology that would enable them to observe and interpret social life.

To be aware of the complexity of social processes.

To appreciate diversity in society in India and the world at large.

To build the capacity of students to understand and analyze the changes in contemporary Indian society.

AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Course Structure 2023-2024

Students can check the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology course structure here for academic session 2023-2024. Check what the course entails for students of Class 12 Sociology.

S.No Title No. of Periods Indian Society 1 Introducing Indian Society 05 2 The Demographic Structure of Indian Society 20 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change 21 4 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion 21 5 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity 21 6 Suggestions for Project Work 10 Social Change and Development in India 1 Structural Change 12 2 Cultural Change 10 3 Change and Development in Rural Society 20 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society 20 5 Social Movements 20 Total 180

Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students. Know about various chapters and topics to be covered in the academic year 2023-2024 for students. The syllabus will help you in planning your study schedule.

Chapters Indian Society Unit-1 Introducing Indian Society Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non- evaluative) Unit-2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society Theories and concepts in demography, Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions, Population Policy in India Unit- 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change Caste and the Caste System, Tribal Communities, Family and Kinship Unit- 4 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion Social Inequality and Social Exclusion, Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes, Adivasi Struggles, The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights, The struggles of the Differently Abled Unit- 5 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity Cultural communities and the nation state, Regionalism in the Indian context, The Nation state and religion related issues and identities, Communalism, secularism and the nation state State and Civil Society SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA Unit- 1 Structural Change Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization Unit- 2 Cultural Change Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation,Westernization, Modernization, Secularization Unit - 3 Change and Development in Rural Society Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India, Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society, Green revolution and its social consequences, Transformation in Rural Society, Circulation of labour, Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society Unit- 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization, How people find Jobs Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, Home based work, Strikes and Unions Unit- 5 Social Movements Concept of Social Movements, Classification of Social Movements, Environmental Movements, Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants, Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses, Tribal Movements, Women’s Movements in Independent India

AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Marking scheme for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Marks distribution ensures that students get a fair idea of marks allotted to different chapters such that they can prioritize the chapters accordingly.

S.No Title Marks Indian Society 1 Introducing Indian Society Non- evaluative 2 The Demographic Structure of Indian Society 10 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change 10 4 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion 10 5 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity 10 6 Suggestions for Project Work Non- evaluative Social Change and Development in India 1 Structural Change 05 2 Cultural Change 05 3 Change and Development in Rural Society 10 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society 10 5 Social Movements 10 Project work 20 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Find here, the exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology. The paper pattern will briefly describe what the subject and question paper entail. This is provided to prepare students for final exams.