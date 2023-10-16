AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: This article hands out AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024, for students appearing in AHSEC Class 12 Board exam 2024. Students can find the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus pdf download link for your reference. Along with this, the exam pattern and marking scheme for the same have been presented in an understandable manner for you. Check the study materials here to prepare well for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exams.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is responsible for conducting the AHSEC Class 12 Board exam for all subjects. They have recently published a syllabus for all the required subjects on their website. Students can check the syllabus on their official website. Also, find links to the syllabus of various other subjects here.
Objectives of AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024
Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2024 has the following objectives:
- To enable learners to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment.
- To introduce them to the basic concepts of sociology that would enable them to observe and interpret social life.
- To be aware of the complexity of social processes.
- To appreciate diversity in society in India and the world at large.
- To build the capacity of students to understand and analyze the changes in contemporary Indian society.
AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Course Structure 2023-2024
Students can check the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology course structure here for academic session 2023-2024. Check what the course entails for students of Class 12 Sociology.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
No. of Periods
|Indian Society
|
1
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
05
|
2
|
The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
20
|
3
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
21
|
4
|
Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
21
|
5
|
The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
21
|
6
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
10
|Social Change and Development in India
|
1
|
Structural Change
|
12
|
2
|
Cultural Change
|
10
|
3
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
20
|
4
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
20
|
5
|
Social Movements
|
20
|
Total
|
180
Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024
The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students. Know about various chapters and topics to be covered in the academic year 2023-2024 for students. The syllabus will help you in planning your study schedule.
|
Chapters
|Indian Society
|
Unit-1 Introducing Indian Society
Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non- evaluative)
|
Unit-2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
Theories and concepts in demography, Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions, Population Policy in India
|
Unit- 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
Caste and the Caste System, Tribal Communities, Family and Kinship
|
Unit- 4 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
Social Inequality and Social Exclusion, Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes, Adivasi Struggles, The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights, The struggles of the Differently Abled
|
Unit- 5 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
Cultural communities and the nation state, Regionalism in the Indian context, The Nation state and religion related issues and identities, Communalism, secularism and the nation state State and Civil Society
|SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
|
Unit- 1 Structural Change
Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization
|
Unit- 2 Cultural Change
Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation,Westernization, Modernization, Secularization
|
Unit - 3 Change and Development in Rural Society
Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India, Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society, Green revolution and its social consequences, Transformation in Rural Society, Circulation of labour, Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society
|
Unit- 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society
From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization, How people find Jobs Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, Home based work, Strikes and Unions
|
Unit- 5 Social Movements
Concept of Social Movements, Classification of Social Movements, Environmental Movements, Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants, Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses, Tribal Movements, Women’s Movements in Independent India
To download the AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below
AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Marking scheme for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Marks distribution ensures that students get a fair idea of marks allotted to different chapters such that they can prioritize the chapters accordingly.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
Marks
|Indian Society
|
1
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
Non- evaluative
|
2
|
The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
10
|
3
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
10
|
4
|
Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
10
|
5
|
The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
10
|
6
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
Non- evaluative
|Social Change and Development in India
|
1
|
Structural Change
|
05
|
2
|
Cultural Change
|
05
|
3
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
4
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
5
|
Social Movements
|
10
|
Project work
|
20
|
Total
|
100
Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Exam Pattern 2023-2024
Find here, the exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology. The paper pattern will briefly describe what the subject and question paper entail. This is provided to prepare students for final exams.
|
Exam
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
4
|
No. of Questions
|
38
|
Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
1 mark each x 12 questions = 12 marks
|
Section- B ( Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
2 mark each x 12 questions = 24 marks
|
Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
4 mark each x 10 questions = 40 marks
|
Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)
|
6 mark each x 4 questions = 24 marks