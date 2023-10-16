AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Sociology Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Get here AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus pdf to download
Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: This article hands out AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024, for students appearing in AHSEC Class 12 Board exam 2024. Students can find the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus pdf download link for your reference. Along with this, the exam pattern and marking scheme for the same have been presented in an understandable manner for you. Check the study materials here to prepare well for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exams. 

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is responsible for conducting the AHSEC Class 12 Board exam for all subjects. They have recently published a syllabus for all the required subjects on their website. Students can check the syllabus on their official website. Also, find links to the syllabus of various other subjects here. 

Objectives of AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2024 has the following objectives:

  • To enable learners to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment.
  • To introduce them to the basic concepts of sociology that would enable them to observe and interpret social life.
  • To be aware of the complexity of social processes.
  • To appreciate diversity in society in India and the world at large.
  • To build the capacity of students to understand and analyze the changes in contemporary Indian society. 

AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Course Structure 2023-2024

Students can check the Assam Board Class 12 Sociology course structure here for academic session 2023-2024. Check what the course entails for students of Class 12 Sociology. 

S.No

Title

No. of Periods
  Indian Society  

1

Introducing Indian Society

05

2

The Demographic Structure of Indian Society 

20

3

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

21

4

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

21

5

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

21

6

Suggestions for Project Work

10
  Social Change and Development in India  

1

Structural Change 

12

2

Cultural Change 

10

3

Change and Development in Rural Society

20

4

Change and Development in Industrial Society

20

5

Social Movements 

20
 

Total

180

 Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students. Know about various chapters and topics to be covered in the academic year 2023-2024 for students. The syllabus will help you in planning your study schedule. 

Chapters
Indian Society

Unit-1 Introducing Indian Society

Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non- evaluative)

Unit-2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society

Theories and concepts in demography, Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions, Population Policy in India

Unit- 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change 

Caste and the Caste System, Tribal Communities, Family and Kinship

Unit- 4 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

Social Inequality and Social Exclusion, Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes, Adivasi Struggles, The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights, The struggles of the Differently Abled 

Unit- 5 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity 

Cultural communities and the nation state, Regionalism in the Indian context, The Nation state and religion related issues and identities, Communalism, secularism and the nation state State and Civil Society 
SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

Unit- 1 Structural Change

Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization 

Unit- 2 Cultural Change 

Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation,Westernization, Modernization, Secularization 

Unit - 3  Change and Development in Rural Society

Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India,  Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society, Green revolution and its social consequences, Transformation in Rural Society, Circulation of labour, Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society 

Unit- 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society

From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization, How people find Jobs Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, Home based work, Strikes and Unions

Unit- 5 Social Movements

Concept of Social Movements, Classification of Social Movements, Environmental Movements, Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants, Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses, Tribal Movements, Women’s Movements in Independent India 

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 Sociology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Marking scheme for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Marks distribution ensures that students get a fair idea of marks allotted to different chapters such that they can prioritize the chapters accordingly. 

S.No

Title

Marks
  Indian Society  

1

Introducing Indian Society

Non- evaluative

2

The Demographic Structure of Indian Society 

10

3

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

10

4

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

10

5

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

10

6

Suggestions for Project Work

Non- evaluative
  Social Change and Development in India  

1

Structural Change 

05

2

Cultural Change 

05

3

Change and Development in Rural Society

10

4

Change and Development in Industrial Society

10

5

Social Movements 

10
 

Project work

20
 

Total

100

Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Find here, the exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Sociology. The paper pattern will briefly describe what the subject and question paper entail. This is provided to prepare students for final exams. 

Exam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC

Exam Conducting Body

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Total Marks

100

Duration

3 hours

No. of Sections

No. of Questions 

38

Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 12 questions = 12 marks

Section- B ( Very Short Answer Type Questions)

2 mark each x 12 questions = 24  marks

Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)

4 mark each x 10 questions = 40 marks

Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)

6 mark each x 4 questions = 24 marks

 

