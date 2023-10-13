AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Computer Science Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Computer Science Syllabus 2024: Here, the Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus, Marking Scheme, and Exam Pattern have been attached to help students in the preparation of the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam. Also, find attached Assam Board class 12 Computer Science syllabus pdf download links for future reference. All of these important study materials will assist the students in scoring good marks in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam.

The syllabus is the compilation of all the chapters and topics to be studied in the entire academic session. On the basis of this syllabus, the academic journey for the session is calculated and decided. It is equally important for teachers as well, since the curriculum has to be known by them to teach students and by students to learn. Thus, it is the most basic essential that one needs to carry on with the academic journey ahead.

AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Course Structure 2023-2024

Check the Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science Course Structure for the academic session 2023-2024. It will help you in understanding the course and how it has been designed for you guys. Every year, there’s a slight change in the course structure, be it in the assessment forms or related to the syllabus. However, these changes are quite important for students since they are done to keep students updated as per their needs.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Object Oriented Programming In C++ 70 2 Data Structure 30 3 Database Management System And SQL 20 4 Boolean Algebra 20 5 Networking And Oen Source Software 20 Total 160

Assam HS Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science 2023-2024 has been presented below. Check the detailed chapter-wise syllabus for Class 12 Computer Science here.

Chapters UNIT 1: OBJECT ORIENTED PROGRAMMING IN C++ Concept of Object Oriented Programming - Data hiding, Data encapsulation, Class and Object, Abstract class and Concrete class, Polymorphism (Implementation of polymorphism using Function overloading as an example in C++); Inheritance, Advantages of Object Oriented Programming over earlier programming methodologies, Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++:Definition of a class, Member of a class - Data Members and Member Functions (methods), Using Private and Public visibility modes, default visibility mode (private); Member function definition: inside class definition and outside class definition using scope resolution operator (::); Declaration of objects as instances of a class; accessing members from object (s), Objects as function arguments - pass by value and pass by reference; Constructor and Destructor: Constructor: special characteristics, declaration and definition of a constructor, default constructor, overloaded constructors, copy constructor, constructor with default arguments; Destructor: Special Characteristics, declaration and definition of destructor; Inheritance (Extending Classes): Concept of Inheritances, Base Class, Derived classes, protected visibility mode; Single level inheritance, Multilevel inheritance and Multiple inheritance, Privately derived, publicly derived and Protectedly derived class, accessibility of members from objects and within derived class (es); Data File Handling: Need for a data file, Types of data files - Text file and Binary file; Text File: Basic file operations on text file: Creating/Writing text into file, Reading and Manipulation of text from an already existing text file (accessing sequentially); Binary File: Creation of file, Writing data into file, Searching for required data from file, Appending data to a file, Insertion of data in sorted file, Deletion of data from file, Modification of data in a file;Implementation of above mentioned data file handling in C++;Components of C++ to be used with file handling:Header file: fstream.h; ifstream, ofstream, fstream classes; Opening a text file in in, out, and app modes; Using cascading operators (>><<) for writing text to the file and reading text from the file; open(), get(), put(), getline() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without using eof() function); Opening a binary file using in, out, and app modes; open(), read(), write() and close() functions; Detecting endof-file (with or without using eof() function);tellg(), tellp(), seekg(), seekp() functions. Pointers: Introduction to Pointer, Declaration and Initialization of Pointer; Dynamic memory allocation/ deallocation operators: new, delete; Pointers and Arrays: Array of Pointers, Pointer to an array (1 dimensional array), Function returning a pointer, Reference variables and use of alias; Function call by reference. Pointer to structure: De-reference/Deference operator: *, ->; self referencial structure; UNIT 2: DATA STRUCTURES Introduction to data structure, primitive and non-primitive data structure, linear and non-linear structure, static and dynamic data structure. Arrays: One and two Dimensional arrays: Sequential allocation and address calculation; One dimensional array: Traversal, Searching (Linear, Binary Search), Insertion of an element in an array, deletion of an element from an array, Sorting (Insertion, Selection) Two-dimensional arrays: Traversal Finding sum/difference of two NxM arrays containing numeric values, Interchanging Row and Column elements in a two dimensional array Stack (Array and Linked implementation of Stack): Introduction to stack (LIFO_Last in First Out Operations) Operations on Stack (PUSH and POP) and its Implementation in C++, Converting expressions from INFIX to POSTFIX notation and evaluation of Postfix expression; Queue: (Circular Array and Linked Implementation) Introduction to Queue (FIFO - First in First out operations) Operations on Queue (Insert and Delete and its Implementation in C++ UNIT 3: DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND SQL Data base Concepts: Introduction to data base concepts and its need Relational data model: Concept of domain, tuple, relation, key, primary key, alternate key, candidate key Relational algebra: Selection, Projection, Union and Cartesian product; Structured Query Language: General Concepts: Advantages of using SQL, Data Definition Language and Data Manipulation Language; Data Types: Number/Decimal, Character/Varchar/Varchar2, Date; SQL COMMANDS CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE, ALTER TABLE, UPDATE ….SET…., INSERT, DELETE; SELECT, DISTINCT, FROM, WHERE, IN, BETWEEN, GROUPBY, HAVING, ORDERBY; SQL functions: SUM, AVG, COUNT, MAX AND MIN; Obtaining results (SELECT query) from 2 tables using equi-join, Cartesian product and Union UNIT 4: BOOLEAN ALGEBRA Role of Logical Operations in Computing. Binary-valued Quantities, Boolean Variable, Boolean Constant and Boolean Operators: AND, OR, NOT; Truth Tables; Closure Property, Commutative Law, Associative Law, Identity law, Inverse Law, Principle of Duality, Idem potent Law, Distributive Law, Absorption Law, Involution Law, DeMorgan's Law and their applications; Obtaining Sum of Product (SOP) and Product of Sum (POS) form from the Truth Table, Reducing Boolean Expression (SOP and POS) to its minimal form, Use of Karnaugh Map for minimization of Boolean expressions (up to 4 variables); Application of Boolean Logic: Digital electronic circuit design using basic Logic Gates (NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR) Use of Boolean operators (NOT, AND, OR) in SQL SELECT statements Use of Boolean operators (AND, OR) in search engine queries. UNIT 5: NETWORKING AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE Evolution of Networking ARPANET, Internet, Interspace Different ways of sending data across the network with reference to switching techniques (Circuit and Packet switching); Data Communication terminologies: Concept of Channel, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, MHz) and Data transfer rate (bps, kbps, Mbps, Gbps, Tbps); Transmission media: Twisted pair cable, coaxial cable, optical fiber, infrared, radio link, microwave link and satellite link; Network devices: Modem, RJ45 connector, Ethernet Card, Router, Switch, Gateway, wifi card Network Topologies and types: Bus, Star, Tree, LAN, WAN, MAN; Network Protocol: TCP/IP, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), PPP, Remote Login (Telnet), Internet Wireless/ Mobile Communication protocol such as GSM, CDMA, GPRS, WLL Mobile Telecommunication Technologies: 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G Electronic mail protocols such as SMTP, POP3 Protocols for Chat and Video Conferencing VOIP Wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi and WiMax Network Security Concepts: Threats and prevention from Viruses, Worms, Trojan horse, Spams Use of Cookies, Protection using Firewall; India IT Act, Cyber Law, Cyber Crimes, IPR issues, Hacking; Introduction To Web services: WWW, Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML), eXtensible Markup Language (XML); Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP); Domain Names; URL; Website, Web browser, Web Servers; Web Hosting, Web Scripting - Client side (VB Script, Java Script, PHP) and Server side (ASP, JSP, PHP), Web 2.0 (for social networking)

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Unit-wise marking scheme has been attached for students to identify the marks weightage held by each unit. Students can then use this information to strategize their preparation for the examination.

Title Marks Object Oriented Programming In C++ 30 Data Structure 14 Database Management System And SQL 08 Boolean Algebra 08 Networking And Oen Source Software 10 Total 70

Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science has been attached here for the current academic session 2023-2024. Check the exam pattern to understand the exam and question paper pattern

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 70 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 4 No. of Questions 30 Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions) 1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

AHSEC Class 12 Computer Science Recommended Books:

