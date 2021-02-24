Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Tomorrow for Sivasagar, Jorhat and Karimganj: Check AB UB PST/PET Call Letter Updates @slprbassam.in

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released an important notice regarding Assam Police Constable Admit Card on slprbassam.in. As per the notice, Assam police will release admit card link of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable (AB/UB) for three districts namely Sivasagar, Jorhat and Karimganj tomorrow i.e on 25 February 2021.



Assam Police PET PST for these 3 districts will be held shortly. It is to be noted the Assam Police Admit Card Date for other remaining districts will be also be uploaded shortly.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card Notice

Assam Police Constable Admit Card Download Link for Other Districts

Earlier, Assam Police UB AB Exam is being conducted from 15 January 2021 in following 15 districts in 1st phase:

Biswanath

Charaideo

Chirang

Darrang

Dhemaji

Dima Hasao

Hailakandi

Hojai

Kamrup Metro

Karbi Anglong

Majuli

Morigaon

West Karbi Anglong

Sonitpur

Udalguri

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SLPRB- slprbassam.in Click on ‘Link’ Tab given under 'Download the Admit Card of first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB/UB’. Enter your Phone Number/Email ID/ Application ID Now, Click on ‘Login’ Download SLPRB Constable Admit Card 2020

Candidates facing problem difficulty in downloading admit card may contact on 8826762317 or Email at helpdesk.admit@gmail.com.

Assam Police Constable PST Round

PST will be of no marks. Height, weight & chest (only males) will be measured using latest technology and after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test).

Assam Police Constable PET Round

PET round consists of 40 marks. There will be 3.2 km race to be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds) and Long Jump of 335 cm (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).For female candidates, it will be 1600 meter race to be completed within 08 minutes and minimum 244 cm for long jump (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Qualified Candidates in Assam Police Constable Physical Test will be called for the Written Test in order of merit at the rate of 5 (five) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each category.

Earlier, Assam Police Physical Test was held from 25 August 2020 in 16 districts including for Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta Baksa, Dhubri, Cachar, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon Kokrajhar, Sivasagar etc. On 10 October 2020, Assam Police had cancelled the exam and decided to condict the entire process of PET/PST again.

A total of 2391 vacancies are available for Constable UB and 4271 for Constable AB in Assam Police