Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2021 Released @slrpbassam.in, Direct Download Link Here

Assam Police Constable PET PST Admit Card 2021 has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on slrpbassam.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for PET and PST for various Constables. The candidates who applied for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their call letters through the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slrpbassam.in.

The SLPRB Assam Constable PST/ PET is scheduled to be held from 1 November to 27 December 2021. The candidates are required to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 PET/PST through slrpbassam.in followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slrpbassam.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Downloading Admit Cards for PST/PET for recruitment of 2391 posts of Constable (UB) & 4271 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, Enter Phone Number/Email Id/Application ID and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2021

Those candidates who have applied twice or separately for AB and UB constables will get admit cards against anyone post only. Their post preference will be updated at the test centre. The candidates can directly be downloaded by clicking on the above-provided link.

This drive is being done 6662 vacancies of Constable out of which 2391 vacancies are for Constables (UB) Posts & 4271 vacancies are for Constable (AB) Posts.