Assam Police Recruitment 2020 for 300 Assistant Inspector of Excise, Excise Constable Posts, Jr Assistant and Steno Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Inspector of Excise & Excise Constable and for the post of Junior Assistant & Stenographer Grade III under Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards . Assam Police Assistant Inspector Online Applications will start from 16 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications on official website of Assam Police Recruitment on or before 07 July 2020.

Assam Police Notification Details

Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/EXCISE/ASI & CN/2019/135

Assam Police Important Dates

Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 16 June 2020

Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 07 July 2020

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 300 Posts

Assistant Inspector of Excise - 44 Posts

Male - 31

Female - 13

Excise Constable - 159 Posts

Male - 112

Female - 47

Junior Assistant - 5 Posts

Male - 3

Female - 2

Steno - 2 Posts



Male - 1

Female - 1

Assam Police Salary:

Assistant Inspector of Excise - Grade pay of Rs. 6200/- in the Pay Scale Rs. 14000-49,000/ (Pay Band II)

Excise Constable - Grade pay of Rs. 5000/- in the Pay Scale Rs. 14000-49,000/ (Pay Band II)

Junior Assistant - Grade pay of Rs. 6200/- in the pay scale of Rs 14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2)

Steno - Grade pay of Rs. 8700/- in the pay scale of Rs 14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2)

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable Posts

Assistant Inspector of Excise - Minimum Higher Secondary passed from any recognized Board or Council

Excise Constable - Minimum HSLC Passed or its equivalent from any recognized Board or Council

Junior Assistant -The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University and must possess Diploma in Computer.

Steno - The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI, in Assam or other institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.

Assam Police Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable Age Limit:

18 to 38 years as on 1st January of 2020

Assam Police Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable Physical Standard:

Height (Minimum)

Male

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 162.56 cm

ST(H)/ ST(P) - 160.02 cm

Female

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 154.94 cm

ST(H)/ ST(P) - 152.40 cm

Chest (Only for men)

Normal

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P) etc - 80 cm

ST(H) - 78 cm

Expanded

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P) etc - 85 cm

ST(H) - 83 cm

Assam Police Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable Medical Eligibility:

Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot, squint in eyes, unsound mind, stammering, skin disease and they should possess high colour vision. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must be free from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties. The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal

Physical Fitness for Jr Assistant and Steno Posts:

Must have sound health both mentally and physically and free from organic defect or bodily infirmity likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duty. Must undergo Medical Examination before appointment to the service.

Assam Police Selection Process

Assistant Inspector of Excise - Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a Assam Police Written Test. Those candidates who qualify in the test will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. All original documents alongwith a set of Photostat copies of candidates who qualify in the PST/PET will be checked.After the documents of the candidates are verified, the candidates will be asked to appear in the PST. The PST will carry no marks.

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a Assam Police Written Test. Those candidates who qualify in the test will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. All original documents alongwith a set of Photostat copies of candidates who qualify in the PST/PET will be checked.After the documents of the candidates are verified, the candidates will be asked to appear in the PST. The PST will carry no marks. Excise Constable - After the Call letter and the identity are found correct, the candidates will be asked to appear in the PST. The PST will carry no marks.Once a candidate clears the PST and preliminary medical test, he/she will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).After completion of the PST and PET for all the candidates, a merit list for each category will be prepared on the basis of the total marks scored in PET. Candidates will be called for the Written Test in order of merit.

After the Call letter and the identity are found correct, the candidates will be asked to appear in the PST. The PST will carry no marks.Once a candidate clears the PST and preliminary medical test, he/she will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).After completion of the PST and PET for all the candidates, a merit list for each category will be prepared on the basis of the total marks scored in PET. Candidates will be called for the Written Test in order of merit. Jr Assistant and Steno - The candidates will be called for Written Test and Practical Test.

How to Apply for Assam Police Assistant Inspector of Excise, Excise Constable, Jr Assistant and Steno Jobs 2020

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for Assam Police SI Post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 16 June to 06 July 2020.

Application Fee:

There will be no application fee

Download Assam Police Recruitment Notification for Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable 2020



Download Assam Police Recruitment Notification for Jr Assistant and Steno

Assam Police Online Application Link

