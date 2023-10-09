Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 5563 Posts, Check Eligibility and Dates

The State Level Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released the notification to recruit 5,563 candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector, Constable, Assistant Deputy Controller etc. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from October 15 to November 01, 2023.

Assam Police Notification 2023: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released a notification for recruitment of various posts through the Assam Police exam 2023. Interested candidates can submit applications online at slprbassam.in from October 15 to November 01, 2023. The officials aim to fill a total of 5,563 vacancies for positions such as Sub-Inspector, Constable, Assistant Deputy Controller, and others in the Assam Police, DGCD, and APRO.

As per the official notification, the online registration for SLPRB Assam Police Exam 2023 will be open from October 15 and will conclude on November 01. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, physical efficiency test and medical exam. Those who will qualify for all the stages will be called for the document scrutiny round.

Assam Police Notification 2023 Dates

The exam conducting authority released the official SLPRB Assam Police Notification on October 07, 2023, mentioning all the important dates and other details. Listed below are the important dates for Assam Police Recruitment 2023.

Notification release date - October 7, 2023

Registration starts on - October 15, 2023

Last date to apply online - November 1, 2023

SLPRB Assam Police Vacancy 2023

A total of 5,563 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Tabulated below is the post-wise Assam Police vacancies.

Assam Police Vacancy Post Number of vacancies Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police 144 Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions 51 Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO 7 Constable (UB) Hill Tribe 114 Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe 1 Constable for Assam Commando Battalions 164 Constable (UB) Assam police 1645 Constables (AB) in Assam Police 2300 Constable (UB) in APRO 1 Constable of Police (Communication) 204 Constable (Dispatch Rider) 2 Constable (Messenger) 2 Constable (Carpenter) in APRO 2 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) 1 Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG 12 Havildar under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards 2 Nurse 1 Laboratory Technician 2 Teacher 4 Craft Instructor 2 Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam 1 Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male) 654 Boatman in Assam Police( Male) 58 Cook (SDRF) under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam 10 Grade IV Staff in Assam Police 54 Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions 53 Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam 35 Safai Karmachari in Assam Police 30 Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions 2 Safai Karmachari under Prison Department 2 Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science 3

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam Police apply online link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Register yourself and log in with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees to submit the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 application form successfully.

Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.

