Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 5563 Posts, Check Eligibility and Dates

Assam Police Notification 2023: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released a notification for recruitment of various posts through the Assam Police exam 2023. Interested candidates can submit applications online at slprbassam.in from October 15 to November 01, 2023. The officials aim to fill a total of 5,563 vacancies for positions such as Sub-Inspector, Constable, Assistant Deputy Controller, and others in the Assam Police, DGCD, and APRO.
As per the official notification, the online registration for SLPRB Assam Police Exam 2023 will be open from October 15 and will conclude on November 01. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, physical efficiency test and medical exam. Those who will qualify for all the stages will be called for the document scrutiny round.
Assam Police Notification 2023 Dates
The exam conducting authority released the official SLPRB Assam Police Notification on October 07, 2023, mentioning all the important dates and other details. Listed below are the important dates for Assam Police Recruitment 2023.
- Notification release date - October 7, 2023
- Registration starts on - October 15, 2023
- Last date to apply online - November 1, 2023
SLPRB Assam Police Vacancy 2023
A total of 5,563 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Tabulated below is the post-wise Assam Police vacancies.
|
Assam Police Vacancy
|
Post
|
Number of vacancies
|
Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police
|
144
|
Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions
|
51
|
Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO
|
7
|
Constable (UB) Hill Tribe
|
114
|
Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe
|
1
|
Constable for Assam Commando Battalions
|
164
|
Constable (UB) Assam police
|
1645
|
Constables (AB) in Assam Police
|
2300
|
Constable (UB) in APRO
|
1
|
Constable of Police (Communication)
|
204
|
Constable (Dispatch Rider)
|
2
|
Constable (Messenger)
|
2
|
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO
|
2
|
Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.)
|
1
|
Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG
|
12
|
Havildar under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards
|
2
|
Nurse
|
1
|
Laboratory Technician
|
2
|
Teacher
|
4
|
Craft Instructor
|
2
|
Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam
|
1
|
Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male)
|
654
|
Boatman in Assam Police( Male)
|
58
|
Cook (SDRF) under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam
|
10
|
Grade IV Staff in Assam Police
|
54
|
Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions
|
53
|
Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam
|
35
|
Safai Karmachari in Assam Police
|
30
|
Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions
|
2
|
Safai Karmachari under Prison Department
|
2
|
Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science
|
3
How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam Police apply online link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Register yourself and log in with your registration number and password.
Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the scanned documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fees to submit the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 application form successfully.
Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.
