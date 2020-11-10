Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 to Release on 16 November @slprbassam.in, Exam on 22 Nov

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the exam date and admit card date for for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB). As per the notice, Assam Police SI Admit Card shall be released 16 November 2020 on its official website - slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Written Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 2 PM. The Candidates should report at the exam centre minimum 2½ hours prior to the starting time of the exam i.e. they must report by 9:30 am, due to COVID-19 Protocols.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 - On 16 Nov



As per the notice, “Candidates requiring further assistance for downloading the Admit Cards can approach Help Desks that would be set up in the Offices of the Superintendents of Police, in all Districts, on 19.11.2020 and 20.11.2020. Help Desks will provide necessary support after verification of all records.Candidates shall bring a recent Post Card Size Photograph, which will have to be shown at the Entrance Gate of the Examination Venue and to be submitted to the Invigilator on duty at the time of the Written Test, in addition to the production of any one of the following documents, as identity proof,”

Assam Police SI Exam Pattern

The exam will have multiple choice questions on Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension, Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and General Knowledge etc. The total duration of the test is 2 hours.

Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, S.T. (P), S.T.(H), OBC/MOBC) both male & female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. A list will be published in the Assam Police Website as well as in leading dailies of Assam.

The recruitment is being done to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police. Out of total, 418 are for Male candidates and remaining 179 for Female candidates.

Assam Police SI Admit Card and Exam Notice PDF

