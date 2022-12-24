Assam Rifle Recruitment 2023: Attend Rally for Rifleman, Clerk and Other Posts

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2023: Assam Rifle is conducting a recruitment rally for Rifleman General Duty, Havildar Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic, Warrant Officer Draftsman, Rifleman Armourer, Rifleman NA, Rifleman BB, Rifleman Carp, Rifleman Cook, Rifleman Safai and Rifleman WM.

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2023 Notification: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifle is inviting applications from candidates from across the country,for the post of Rifleman General Duty, Havildar Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic, Warrant Officer Draftsman, Rifleman Armourer, Rifleman NA, Rifleman BB, Rifleman Carp, Rifleman Cook, Rifleman Safai and Rifleman WM. They can apply under Compassionate Ground Appointment Scheme.

The recruitment rally will tentatively be held from 11 February 2023 at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles. The candidates are required to submit the offline application in the prescribed format.

Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 24 December 2022 to 30 December 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 January 2022

Recruitment rally date - 11 February 2023

Assam Rifle Vacancy Details

Rifleman General Duty (GD) - 81

Havildar Clerk - 01

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic (RM) for Male Candidates - 01

Warrant Officer Draftsman for Male Candidates - 01

Rifleman Armourer for Male Candidates - 01

Rifleman NA for Male Candidates - 01

Rifleman BB for Male Candidates - 02

Rifleman CARP for Male Candidates - 01

Rifleman Cook for Male Candidates - 04

Rifleman Safai for Male Candidates - 01

Rifleman VM for Male Candidates - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifle Rifleman and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Rifleman General Duty (GD) - 10th class passed from a recognized Board'

Havildar Clerk - Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board/University or equivalent. (b) Skill Test Norms on Computer: English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer OR Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer

Radio Mechanic - 10th from a recognised board with diploma in Radio and Television Technology or Electronics or Telecommunications or Computer or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Domestic appliances from any institution recognised by the Central Government or the State Government. OR (b) 12th Standard or Intermediate or equivalent with aggregate marks of fifty per cent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised board or University or Institution. Practical knowledge of the trade

Draftsman - 12th or equivalent from a recognized board and 3 years Diploma in Architectual Assistantship

Rifleman Armourer - 1Oth class pass from a recognised Board. Basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Nursing Assistant - 1Oth class passed with English, Maths, and Science from a recognised board basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Washerman - 1Oth class pass from a recognised Board. Practical knowledge in washer man skills and knowledge of different types of fabrics, ironing, dry cleaning and operation of washing machines will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Barber - 10th class pass from a recognised Board. Practical knowledge Rifleman

Carp - 10th class passed from a recognised Board.

Cook - 10th passed and practical knowledge

Safai - 10th passed and knowledge of sweeping, toilets etc.

Age Limit:

Washerman, Nursing Assistant, Armourer, GD - 18 to 23 years

Other - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Assam Rifle Rifleman, Clerk and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Written Test Trade (Skill) Test Document Verification Medical Examination Test

How to Apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can submit filled-in applications to Directorate General Assam Rifles (Recruitment Branch) Laitkor, Shillong Meghalaya - 793010.

The application should be filled as per the format attached alongwith self-attested copies of educational certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, diploma/technical/lTl certificate (as applicable) of the trade in accordance with Qualitative Requirements, including one xerox copy of photo lD i.e. AADHAAR, PAN/Voter lD/ Driving license etc