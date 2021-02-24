Assam SLET 2021 Answer Key Released: PDF Download Provisional Key here; Raise Objections till March 13

SLET Commission Assam (NE Region) has released the answer key for the Assam SLET 2021 exam on its official website. The exam was conducted on February 14th, 2021. It can download the SLET answer key 2021. In case of any discrepancy, the objection against the Assam SLET answer key can be raised till March 13, 2021. Also, check below the process to raise objections against the faulty answer key, if any.

Assam SLET 2021 Answer Key: Download PDF

To download the answer key of Assam SLET Paper 1 - General Paper and Paper 2 you can follow the given simple steps:

Visit the official Assam SLET website @slet.ne.org
Answer key is separately available for all sets for both papers. Download the pdf file.

You can also click on the links mentioned below to access the answer keys:

Paper 1 Answer Key Download PDF Paper 2 Answer Key Download PDF

Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) exam is conducted every year for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. The name of the Assam SLET exam was lately modified as the State Eligibility Test (SET). The exam is conducted offline in pen and paper mode and comprises of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam contains two papers - Paper I and Paper-II. Have a look at the exam pattern for the SLET 2021 exam below.

Assam SLET Exam Pattern 2021

Paper No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper I 50 100 1 Hour Paper II 100 200 2 Hours

-Questions are asked in Objective Multiple Choice Format and each question carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the exam.

In Paper I, questions are asked to test candidates' general awareness, teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, comprehension, logical thinking and knowledge of current events.

Paper-II contains subject-specific questions. Questions are asked from the subject chosen by the candidates.