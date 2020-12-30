Assam SLET 2021 Exam Date announced @sletneonline.co.in: SLET Exam on 14 February; PDF Download Syllabus here

SLET Commission Assam (NE Region) has announced the exam date for the Assam SLET 2021 exam on its official website sletneonline.co.in. The Assam SLET or SET 2021 exam for the North East (NE) Region will be held on 14th February 2021. Candidates who have applied for the Assam SLET will be required to appear for the exam. As per the official website of the SLET 2021 examination, the Admit Card will release soon. Candidates should frequently visit the website to get updates on the exam. Check here important details of the SLET exam along with the direct link on which you can get the detailed syllabus of each subject in PDF Download format.

Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) exam is conducted every year for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. The name of the Assam SLET exam was lately modified as the State Eligibility Test (SET). The exam is conducted offline in pen and paper mode and is comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQ). The exam contains two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Have a look at the exam pattern for the SLET 2021 exam below.

Let's first look at the exam schedule:

Assam SLET 2021: Exam Date & Schedule

Paper Exam Date Exam Time Assam SLET Paper I 14 February 2021 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM Assam SLET Paper II 14 February 2021 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM

Assam SLET Exam Pattern 2021

Paper No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper I 50 100 1 Hour Paper II 100 200 2 Hours

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Format and each question will carry 2 marks.

-In Paper I, questions will be asked to test candidates' general awareness, teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, comprehension, logical thinking and knowledge of current events.

-Paper II will contain subject-specific questions. Questions will be asked from the subject chosen by the candidates.

-There is no negative marking in the exam.

Assam SLET Syllabus 2021: Download PDF

The syllabus for all the subjects has been notified on the official website of the SLET Commission Assam. Here we have shared the links where you will get the subject-wise detailed syllabus in PDF Download format. Have a look: