AWES Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF Out Apply Online For TGT, PGT, PRT Posts

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has published the notification for Online Screening Test (OST). Candidates can check the online application link, notification link, exam date, application dates, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is holding the Online Screening Test (OST) for the year 2023. The exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) in Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Those who are interested in recruitment for Teacher Posts can apply online from 10 July to 10 September 2023. AWS Teacher Application Link is available on the official website awesindia.com or register.cbtexams.in.

Applicants can check more details on AWES APS OST 2023 such as important dates, the application process, the selection process and others in the article below.

APS OST Notification Download Click Here APS OST Online Application Link Click Here

APS OST Important Dates 2023

Registration Dates 10 Jul 2023 to 10 Sep 2023 Availability of Admit cards on-line 20 Sep 2023 Examination 30 Sep & 01 Oct 2023 Publication of -23 Oct 2023 Result 23 Oct 2023

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Teacher OST 2023

Educational Qualification:

PGT - The candidates should have a post-graduation degree and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both

TGT - The candidates should have a Graduation Degree and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both

PRT - The candidates should have a Graduation Degree and Two-year D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed. OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfilment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later with 50% marks in both.

Army Public School Teacher OST 2023 Age Limit:

Fresh Candidates (No Teaching Experience) - Below 40 years

Candidates with 5 years of experience - Below 57 years

Selection Procedure for Army Public School Teacher OST 2023

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Screening Test Interview Evaluation of Teaching Skills Indian Army Online Screening Test (OST) 2023

Army Public School Teacher OST 2023

A computer based online screening test will be held on 30 Sep 2023 and 01 Oct 2023 . The test shall be conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools.

How to Apply for the Army Public School Teacher OST Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website of APS - http://aps-csb.in and register by clicking on 'New User' For profile registration, you need to have a valid AADHAR CARD, MOBILE NUMBER and e-mail ID. You will receive an OTP on your Mobile number and e-mail ID for registration. You can edit your Post/Other details any time before submitting, except Basic Details (FirstPage). While entering the required information in online form, you will be asked by the system to attach the Photographs and signatures Proof of date of birth, and Certificates of academic qualifications, The system will then ask you to pay the exam fee ON-LINE. Payment options are UPI/Debit/Credit Cards/ Net banking. A payment gateway has been integrated with the web-site for this purpose and candidates will be guided through the payment process. Once registration is completed, you will get a confirmation that registration is successful. You will also be informed through e-mail and SMS regarding the same.

You may seek assistance till the examination from the following HELPLINE numbers: +91 62680 30939, +91 62680 03264, +91 62631 78414, +91 62680 62129