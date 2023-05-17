Bangalore Metro 2023 Notification: Station Controller and Train Operator 96 Vacancies, Apply Online

Bangalore Metro station controller and train operator recruitment 2023 is out for 96 vacancies on a contractual basis for 5 years on its official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for the Operation and Maintenance Wing of BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited).

BMRCL Recruitment 2023: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released the recruitment notification for 96 station controller/train operators under the Operation and Maintenance Wing of BMRCL on a “contract basis” for a period of 5 years, which is extendable based on performance on its official website - https://english.bmrc.co.in

Candidates who are retired from defence services and are less than 45 years of age and have done Matriculation and a Three Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Telecommunications/Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Power Systems /Industrial Electronics/ Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent qualification in Class -I trade issued by Armed Forces are eligible to apply for the posts.

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 16, 2023, on its official website and will end on May 31, 2023. Candidates also need to send their application, after taking a printout of it, to BMRCL. The last date for receiving the application is June 7, 2023.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the BMRCL Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled on merit after a written test and psychometric test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by BMRCL for station controller/train operator. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

BMRCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

BMRCL released a recruitment notification for 96 vacancies for the post of station controller/train operator. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

BMRCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority BMRCL Posts Name Station Controller/Train Operator Total Vacancies 96 Mode of Application Online and Offline Vacancy Announced on May 16, 2023 Selection process Written Test and Psychometric test

BMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 96 vacancies announced for the posts of Station Controller/Train Operator at Bangalore Metro. Download the official notification through the link given below.

BMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

BMRCL Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

BMRCL Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 16, 2023 Online Application Begins May 16, 2023 Online Application closes on May 31, 2023 Offline Application closes on June 07, 2023 Written Test June/July

Apply Online & Fees

As this is the special recruitment drive for Ex military personnels no examination fees is prescribed.

Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 96 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

BMRCL Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Station Controller/Train Operator 96 Total 96







Bangalore Metro Station Controller/Train Operator Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should possess the qualifications i.e. Matriculation and a Three Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Telecommunications/Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Power Systems /Industrial Electronics/ Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent qualification in Class -I trade issued by Armed Forces.

The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 45 years.

Bangalore Metro Station Controller/Train Operator Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Test

Psychometric Test

Medical Fitness Test

Bangalore Metro Station Controller/Train Operator Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be Rs. 35000 - 82660 with 3% annual increment and allowances as per the rules of the BMRCL Operations and Maintenance Wing.