Bank of Board (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Apply for Office Assistant, Office Attender and Watchman cum Gardener

Bank of Board (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Board is hiring candidates for Office Assistant, Office Attender and Watchman cum Gardener Posts. Check Details Here.

BOB Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda published a notification for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Office Attender and Watchman cum Gardener. Interested and eligible candidate Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Office Attender

Educational Qualification:

Shall be a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com.with computer knowledge

Knowledge in Basic Accounting is a preferred qualification

Shall be fluent in spoken and written local language.

Fluency in Hindi / English would be an added qualification

Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel ),Tally & Internet Skill in typing in local language essential,typing skills in English an added advantage

Office Assistant

Shall be Matriculate Ability to Read and Write

the Local Language

Should have experience preferably in agriculture/gardening/horticulture

Watchman cum Gardener

Should have passed 7th Standard

Should have experience preferably in agriculture/gardening/horticulture

Selection Process

Written Test to assess General Knowledge and Computer capability Personal Interview to assess communication ability, leadership qualities, attitude, problem-solving ability and ability to get along with the trainees, developmental approach Demonstration/Presentation ability.

How to Apply for Bank of Board (BOB) Recruitment 2023

The application should reach the address on or before 02 along with the required copy. The Authorized Person Baroda Swarojgar Vikas Sansthan Trust Lead Bank Office Bank of Baroda Indrapuri Near Circuit House Basantpur Road Teh+Dist Rajnandgaon (CG) 491441.