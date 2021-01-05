BARC ASO Physical Test Admit Card 2021 Released @barc.gov.in, Download Link Available Here

BARC ASO Physical Test Admit Card 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of various Assistant Scientific Officer Posts against the advertisement number 2/2019(R-II). All such candidates who applied for BARC ASO Recruitment 2019-21 can now download their call letter through the official website of BARC by using their roll number, registration number and other details on the login page.

The BARC ASO Physical Test will be conducted from 18 to 29 January 2021 at various exam centre to recruit 19 vacancies. The BARC ASO Physical Test will be conducted at Mumbai. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the BARC ASO Physical Test Call Letter and save it for future reference.

Admit Card will serve as an entry permit to enter into Anushaktinagar premises on the day of physical test/written examination. Anushaktinagar area is a residential colony for govt. employees. Hence, utmost decorum in the behaviour etc. should be observed.

How and Where to Download BARC ASO Physical Test 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.https://recruit.barc.gov.in/barcrecruit/forms/user/login.jsp Login by using your email ID. Enter Password (same as used while applying for the said post). If forgot password, the password can be reset by using the ‘Forgot Password’ option available on the same page. In case, the above link is not accessible, a candidate may copy the link and paste it in the browser to get the login page. For any query, a candidate may contact on 022-2559 2800.

Candidates can download BARC ASO Physical Test 2020 Admit Card directly by clicking on the above link and save it for future reference.

