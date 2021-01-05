REET 2021 Notification Released @education.rajasthan.gov.in, Few Changes Made in Eligibilty & Selection Process, Online Application Starts from 11 January

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers (REET 2021) on its official website. According to the notice, the board has revised the syllabus and eligibility criteria for Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE).

The process of online application for the examination will be started from January 11 and the interested candidates can apply by 12 pm on February 8. However, the candidates have to pay the prescribed application fee for the exam by 4 February. In addition, according to the Reet Exam 2021 schedule released by the board, the first level (class 1 to 5) and second level (class 6 to 8) examinations are to be conducted in two shifts of 2.30-2.30 hours of morning and afternoon on April 25. At the same time, the candidates will be able to download their admit card for the exam from 14 April 2021 onwards.

Earlier, the state government was going to recruit 31000 teachers through REET examination, but now its number has been increased to 32000 as per a report. The state education department has sanctioned one thousand new posts of teachers in 282 government schools of the state. 407 Level-1 and 564 Level-2 posts have been approved in these schools. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 8 February 2021

Application Fee submission date: 11 January to 4 February 2021

Admit Card Download Date: 14 April 2021

Exam Date: 25 April 2021

Exam Time for Second Grade Teacher (6 to 8 Class): 10 AM to 12:30 PM

Exam Time for First Grade Teacher (1 to 5 Class): 2.30 PM to 5 PM

REET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

REET Eligibility and Qualification for Level 1: Candidates should be a senior secondary pass with at least 50% marks for class 5th Teacher; Graduate or in the last year or passed in the education course.

REET Eligibility and Qualification for Level 2: The candidate must have passed Diploma in the second year in graduate or elementary education or completed the final year of this course; At least 50% should be Graduate and passed in the first year of B.Ed or appearing in the second year of B.Ed.

REET 2021 Short Notice

Official Website

REET 2021 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for REET 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 January to 8 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. All candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying to the posts.

REET 2021 Application Fee