BARC Recruitment 2022 for Scientific Officer through OCES and DGFC, Apply @barc.gov.in

BARC OCES DGFS 2022 Notification is Released on barc.gov.in for Scientific Officer Post. Check important dates, qualifications, age limit, application fee, selection process, and other details.

BARC Scientific Officers Recruitment 2022: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) has started the online registration process for OCES 2022 (Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates) and DGFS 2022 (DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates), today i.e. on 18 January 2022, on its website - barc.gov.in. Interested candidates can register for BARC OCES DGFC 2022 on or before 11 February 2022. After registration, the candidates are required to submit their application latest by 12 February 2022.

Those who complete the course will be recruited as Scientific Officer 'C' in one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. Candidates can check important dates, qualifications, age limit, application fee, selection process, and other details.

BARC OCES DGFS 2022 Notification Download

BARC OCES DGFS 2022 Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start Date for Online Application - 17 January 2022 Last date to Register for BARC - 11 February 2022 Last date for Submission of Online Application- 12 February 2022 Online Examination Slot Booking - 04 March 2022 to 18 March 2022 BARC Online Examination - 07 April to 13 April 2022 Last date candidates to upload the GATE Score - April 13, 2022 BACR Exam Result Date - April 28, 2022 Availability based option on Online Application Portal to select Interview Slot for qualified candidates - 30 April 2022 to 04 April 2022 Selection Interviews - 14 June to 31 July 2022 Display of List of Candidates finally selected for OCES-2022 on Online Application Portal - 18 August 2022 Last Date for Selected OCES-2022 Candidates desirous of DGFS to give details of M. Tech I M.Chem. Engineering admission in a DGFS institute - 20 August 2022 Declaration of List of Applicants Selected for DGFS-2022 on Online Application Portal - 2nd week of September 2022

BARC Programmes:

OCES - 1-year programme conducted at the five BARC Training Schools at Mumbai, Kalpakkam, Indore and Hyderabad.

DFGS - 2-year programme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates who have cleared the Selection Interviews for the BARC Training Schools’ programs and who have also independently secured admission for M. Tech. / M. Chem. Engg. in select Institutes and specializations.

BARC Scientific Officer Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Scientific Officer

BARC OCES DGFS Stipend:

Rs. 55,000 per month during the period of their Training and a one- time book allowance of Rs. 18,000

BARC Scientific Officer Salary:

Level 10 - Rs. 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria for BARC Scientific Officer through OCES/DGFS 2022

Qualifying Degrees and Other Academic Requirements for OCES/DGFS 2021

For Engineering Disciplines - B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Mechanical, Chemical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, Instrumentation, Civil, Nuclear, Fast Reactor Technology, Quality Assurance & Quality Control only.

For Fast Reactor Technology- B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in qualifying degree. FRT-M is an additional Training Scheme option available to applicants belonging to Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering.

For Fast Reactor Technology-E - B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech in Electrical Engineering / Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electronics & Controls Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in qualifying degree. FRT-E is an additional Training Scheme option available to applicants belonging to Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering.

For Quality Assurance & Quality Control - B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy / Metallurgy & Materials Engineering / Metallurgy & Materials Science / Metallurgical Engineering / Metallurgical & Materials Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science / Materials Science & Engineering with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in qualifying degree.

For Science Disciplines (Physics, Chemistry, Radiological Safety Engineering, Geology) - M.Sc./B.E. /B.Sc / BE / B.Tech or at subsidiary and/or ancillary level in case of 5-year integrated M.Sc or B.E./ B.Tech / Integrated M.Tech in Engineering. Those who are opting to be considered on the basis of a GATE Score should have a valid GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the relevant subject.

For Radiological Safety & Environmental Science - B.E. / B.Tech. in Nuclear Engineering / Nuclear Technology / Nuclear Science & Technology with a minimum of 60%aggregate marks or M.Sc. in Physics or Chemistry with Physics and Chemistry up to B.Sc. or at subsidiary and/or ancillary level in case of integrated M.Sc., and Mathematics at Std. XII or at B.Sc. or at subsidiary and / or ancillary level in case of 5-year integrated M.Sc., with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in M. Sc. All science candidates (other than those applying with a 5-year integrated M.Sc. degree) must additionally have a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in B. Sc

BARC Scientific Officer Age Limit:

General Category - 26 years

OBC - 29 years

SC/ST – 31 years

Selection Procedure for BARC Scientific Officer through OCES/DGFS 2021

Selection to the OCES/DGFS 2022 will be done on the basis of:

Online Examination GATE score Interview

How to Apply for BARC OCES/DGFS 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply Online through the official website.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-