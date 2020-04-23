BCCL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 59 Doctor Posts

BCCL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) invited applications for recruitment to the post for GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist on fixed tenure contract basis for a period of one year. The candidates eligible for the post can apply online through the prescribed format and send the application on or before 06 May 2020.

BCCI Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 06 May 2020

BCCI Vacancy Details

Medical Specialist - 40 Posts

Anesthesia - 3

Dermatology -1

ENT - 1

General Medicine - 7

General Surgery - 6

Obs&Gyn - 4

Ophthalmology - 3

Orthopedics - 3

Pediatrics - 2

Pathology - 3

Psychiatry - 1

Pul. Med - 1

Radiology - 4

Public Health - 1

GDMO - 19 Posts

General - 10 Posts

OBC(NCL)- 5 Posts

SC - 3 Posts

ST - 1 Post

How to Apply for BCCI GDMO and Medical Specialist Posts 2020 ?



Applications, of interested candidates for GDMO Posts and interested retired Medical Specialists of CIL, in the prescribed format should reach the office of General Manager (P/EE), BCCL, Koyla Bhawan along with relevant documents through email at gmee.bccl@coalindia.in or Registered/Speed Post or through personal delivery. The last date for submitting applications is 06 May 2020.

BCCI GDMO Recruitment Notification PDF

BCCI Medical Specialist Recruitment Notification PDF

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in mining of coal and allied activities.It occupies an important place in as much as it produces bulk of the coking coal mined in the country. BCCL meets almost 50% of the total prime coking coal requirement of the integrated steel sector.



