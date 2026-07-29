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BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check Bihar Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks, PDF Download

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 14:20 IST

Check out the BCECE 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for Electronics and Communication Engineering shared below. Find a list of colleges offering admission to ECE branch based on the BCECE 2026 scores.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check Bihar Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks PDF Download
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check Bihar Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks PDF Download

BCECE Round 2 cutoff ranks are officially announced on the website. Managed by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), it allows admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and paramedical courses across the state. Candidates can check for engineering admission details at bceceboard.bihar.gov. Round 1 seat allotment is expected to be out on July 29, 2026 on the portal. 

For admission to M.I.T. Muzaffarpur college unreserved category requires 18 rank and above to secure admission in Electronics and Communication Engineering branch. For OBC category candidates they need less than 226 to secure a seat at the college. Check out a detailed list of colleges along with category-wise Round 2 opening and closing ranks for ECE program shared below. Check and assess your admission options at top engineering colleges in Bihar.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Unreserved Category Opening-Closing Ranks

Under general seat type, M.I. T Muzzafarpur offers the most competitive seats in Electro & Communication Engineering. Unreserved category candidates admission ranges between 18 to 7563 at different engineering colleges. The least preferred college, however is Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur with admission starting at 2466 rank and ending at 7563.

INSTITUTE

UR OPENING RANK

UR CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

18

480

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

96

680

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

2050

2050

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

2207

2207

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

3342

3342

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

4251

5075

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

3135

5569

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

2218

5701

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

4043

5705

Purnea College Of Engg.

1891

5923

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1970

6362

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

6757

7032

Saharsa College Of Engg.

2094

7067

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

2102

7153

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

4452

7390

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

2855

7442

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

2466

7563

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Backward Class Category Opening-Closing Ranks

As per the BCECE Round 2 closing ranks, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur stays at top for admission to ECE branch (OBC- NCL). Candidates from the OBC-NCL category can check out a list of colleges shared in the table, offering admission under the range of 99 to 4426 ranks. 

INSTITUTE

CATEGORY

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

BC

99

226

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

BC

193

286

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

BC

1725

1921

Purnea College Of Engg.

BC

1662

2295

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

BC

2362

3670

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

BC

2372

3752

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

BC

2204

3773

Saharsa College Of Engg.

BC

2502

3837

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

BC

2212

4015

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

BC

2499

4026

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

BC

2424

4084

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

BC

2358

4105

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

BC

2376

4142

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

BC

2327

4146

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

BC

2598

4178

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

BC

2247

4233

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

BC

3505

4277

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

BC

3079

4329

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

BC

2664

4355

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

BC

2438

4356

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College

BC

3302

4426

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: EWS Category Opening-Closing Ranks

Colleges like M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, etc are offering competitive seat for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates. Admission to ECE branch ranges from 50 to 2828 ranks in different colleges. Candidates can refer to the table shared below for the reference. 

INSTITUTE

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

50

140

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

111

174

Purnea College Of Engg.

1012

1527

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1035

1639

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

1311

2091

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

1455

2137

Saharsa College Of Engg.

1362

2199

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1618

2303

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

1401

2335

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

1596

2547

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

1564

2598

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

1829

2622

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

1787

2646

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

1856

2667

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

1785

2667

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

1404

2711

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

1709

2737

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

1439

2747

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

1747

2794

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

1386

2806

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

2391

2828

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: SC Category Opening-Closing Ranks

As per Round, SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates can secure admission in ECE branch if they secured ranks between 28 to 1161. Check the list of colleges offering the admission, shared below. 

INSTITUTE

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

28

97

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

23

203

Saharsa College Of Engg.

367

367

Purnea College Of Engg.

333

886

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

948

948

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

711

949

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

975

975

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

611

1009

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

479

1035

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

1064

1064

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

761

1104

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

625

1161

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: ST Category Opening-Closing Rank

For ST (Scheduled Tribe) the admission option for ECE branch is limited to two colleges only. B.C.E. Bhagalpur is offering admission at 12 to 26 rank and Govt. Engineering. College, Vaishali is accepting admission during Round 2 at 70 rank. 

INSTITUTE

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

12

26

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

70

82
Access the complete BCECE Round 2 Category-wise closing ranks for admission to Electronics and Communication Engineering from the PDF shared below. 

Check: BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks PDF Download

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 14:20 IST

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