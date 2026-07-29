BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check Bihar Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks, PDF Download

BCECE Round 2 cutoff ranks are officially announced on the website. Managed by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), it allows admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and paramedical courses across the state. Candidates can check for engineering admission details at bceceboard.bihar.gov. Round 1 seat allotment is expected to be out on July 29, 2026 on the portal. For admission to M.I.T. Muzaffarpur college unreserved category requires 18 rank and above to secure admission in Electronics and Communication Engineering branch. For OBC category candidates they need less than 226 to secure a seat at the college. Check out a detailed list of colleges along with category-wise Round 2 opening and closing ranks for ECE program shared below. Check and assess your admission options at top engineering colleges in Bihar.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Unreserved Category Opening-Closing Ranks Under general seat type, M.I. T Muzzafarpur offers the most competitive seats in Electro & Communication Engineering. Unreserved category candidates admission ranges between 18 to 7563 at different engineering colleges. The least preferred college, however is Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur with admission starting at 2466 rank and ending at 7563. INSTITUTE UR OPENING RANK UR CLOSING RANK M.I.T. Muzaffarpur 18 480 B.C.E. Bhagalpur 96 680 Govt. Engg. College, Jamui 2050 2050 Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad 2207 2207 Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College, 3342 3342 Govt. Engg. College, Nawada 4251 5075 Govt. Engg. College, Banka 3135 5569 Govt. Engg. College, Buxar 2218 5701 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 4043 5705 Purnea College Of Engg. 1891 5923 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 1970 6362 Supaul Engg. College, Supaul 6757 7032 Saharsa College Of Engg. 2094 7067 Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur 2102 7153 Govt Engg College W. Champaran 4452 7390 Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur 2855 7442 Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur 2466 7563

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Backward Class Category Opening-Closing Ranks As per the BCECE Round 2 closing ranks, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur stays at top for admission to ECE branch (OBC- NCL). Candidates from the OBC-NCL category can check out a list of colleges shared in the table, offering admission under the range of 99 to 4426 ranks. INSTITUTE CATEGORY CAT OPENING RANK CAT CLOSING RANK M.I.T. Muzaffarpur BC 99 226 B.C.E. Bhagalpur BC 193 286 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali BC 1725 1921 Purnea College Of Engg. BC 1662 2295 Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur BC 2362 3670 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali BC 2372 3752 Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur BC 2204 3773 Saharsa College Of Engg. BC 2502 3837 Govt. Engg. College, Nawada BC 2212 4015 Govt Engg College W. Champaran BC 2499 4026 Supaul Engg. College, Supaul BC 2424 4084 Govt. Engg. College, Buxar BC 2358 4105 Govt Engg. College Sheohar BC 2376 4142 Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad BC 2327 4146 Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad BC 2598 4178 Govt. Engg. College, Banka BC 2247 4233 Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur BC 3505 4277 Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj BC 3079 4329 Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura BC 2664 4355 Govt. Engg. College, Jamui BC 2438 4356 Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College BC 3302 4426

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: EWS Category Opening-Closing Ranks Colleges like M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, etc are offering competitive seat for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates. Admission to ECE branch ranges from 50 to 2828 ranks in different colleges. Candidates can refer to the table shared below for the reference. INSTITUTE CAT OPENING RANK CAT CLOSING RANK M.I.T. Muzaffarpur 50 140 B.C.E. Bhagalpur 111 174 Purnea College Of Engg. 1012 1527 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 1035 1639 Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur 1311 2091 Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur 1455 2137 Saharsa College Of Engg. 1362 2199 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 1618 2303 Supaul Engg. College, Supaul 1401 2335 Govt Engg College W. Champaran 1596 2547 Govt. Engg. College, Nawada 1564 2598 Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj 1829 2622 Govt. Engg. College, Jamui 1787 2646 Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur 1856 2667 Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College, 1785 2667 Govt. Engg. College, Buxar 1404 2711 Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad 1709 2737 Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura 1439 2747 Govt Engg. College Sheohar 1747 2794 Govt. Engg. College, Banka 1386 2806 Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad 2391 2828

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: SC Category Opening-Closing Ranks As per Round, SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates can secure admission in ECE branch if they secured ranks between 28 to 1161. Check the list of colleges offering the admission, shared below. INSTITUTE CAT OPENING RANK CAT CLOSING RANK M.I.T. Muzaffarpur 28 97 B.C.E. Bhagalpur 23 203 Saharsa College Of Engg. 367 367 Purnea College Of Engg. 333 886 Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad 948 948 Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur 711 949 Govt. Engg. College, Jamui 975 975 Govt Engg College W. Champaran 611 1009 Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur 479 1035 Govt. Engg. College, Nawada 1064 1064 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 761 1104 Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali 625 1161