BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check Bihar Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks, PDF Download
Check out the BCECE 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for Electronics and Communication Engineering shared below. Find a list of colleges offering admission to ECE branch based on the BCECE 2026 scores.
BCECE Round 2 cutoff ranks are officially announced on the website. Managed by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), it allows admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and paramedical courses across the state. Candidates can check for engineering admission details at bceceboard.bihar.gov. Round 1 seat allotment is expected to be out on July 29, 2026 on the portal.
For admission to M.I.T. Muzaffarpur college unreserved category requires 18 rank and above to secure admission in Electronics and Communication Engineering branch. For OBC category candidates they need less than 226 to secure a seat at the college. Check out a detailed list of colleges along with category-wise Round 2 opening and closing ranks for ECE program shared below. Check and assess your admission options at top engineering colleges in Bihar.
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Unreserved Category Opening-Closing Ranks
Under general seat type, M.I. T Muzzafarpur offers the most competitive seats in Electro & Communication Engineering. Unreserved category candidates admission ranges between 18 to 7563 at different engineering colleges. The least preferred college, however is Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur with admission starting at 2466 rank and ending at 7563.
|
INSTITUTE
|
UR OPENING RANK
|
UR CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
18
|
480
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
96
|
680
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
2050
|
2050
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
2207
|
2207
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
3342
|
3342
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
4251
|
5075
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
3135
|
5569
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
2218
|
5701
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
4043
|
5705
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
1891
|
5923
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1970
|
6362
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
6757
|
7032
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
2094
|
7067
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
2102
|
7153
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
4452
|
7390
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
2855
|
7442
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
2466
|
7563
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Backward Class Category Opening-Closing Ranks
As per the BCECE Round 2 closing ranks, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur stays at top for admission to ECE branch (OBC- NCL). Candidates from the OBC-NCL category can check out a list of colleges shared in the table, offering admission under the range of 99 to 4426 ranks.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CATEGORY
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
BC
|
99
|
226
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
BC
|
193
|
286
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
BC
|
1725
|
1921
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
BC
|
1662
|
2295
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
BC
|
2362
|
3670
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
BC
|
2372
|
3752
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
BC
|
2204
|
3773
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
BC
|
2502
|
3837
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
BC
|
2212
|
4015
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
BC
|
2499
|
4026
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
BC
|
2424
|
4084
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
BC
|
2358
|
4105
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
BC
|
2376
|
4142
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
BC
|
2327
|
4146
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
BC
|
2598
|
4178
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
BC
|
2247
|
4233
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
BC
|
3505
|
4277
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
BC
|
3079
|
4329
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
BC
|
2664
|
4355
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
BC
|
2438
|
4356
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College
|
BC
|
3302
|
4426
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: EWS Category Opening-Closing Ranks
Colleges like M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, etc are offering competitive seat for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates. Admission to ECE branch ranges from 50 to 2828 ranks in different colleges. Candidates can refer to the table shared below for the reference.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
50
|
140
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
111
|
174
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
1012
|
1527
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1035
|
1639
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
1311
|
2091
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
1455
|
2137
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
1362
|
2199
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1618
|
2303
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
1401
|
2335
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
1596
|
2547
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
1564
|
2598
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
1829
|
2622
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
1787
|
2646
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
1856
|
2667
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
1785
|
2667
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
1404
|
2711
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
1709
|
2737
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
1439
|
2747
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
1747
|
2794
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
1386
|
2806
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
2391
|
2828
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: SC Category Opening-Closing Ranks
As per Round, SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates can secure admission in ECE branch if they secured ranks between 28 to 1161. Check the list of colleges offering the admission, shared below.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
28
|
97
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
23
|
203
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
367
|
367
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
333
|
886
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
948
|
948
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
711
|
949
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
975
|
975
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
611
|
1009
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
479
|
1035
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
1064
|
1064
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
761
|
1104
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
625
|
1161
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: ST Category Opening-Closing Rank
For ST (Scheduled Tribe) the admission option for ECE branch is limited to two colleges only. B.C.E. Bhagalpur is offering admission at 12 to 26 rank and Govt. Engineering. College, Vaishali is accepting admission during Round 2 at 70 rank.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
12
|
26
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
70
|
82
Check: BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 Electronics & Communication Engineering Opening-Closing Ranks PDF Download
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