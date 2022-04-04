BDL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for MT Posts @bdl-india.in, Download Link Here

BDL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Bharat Dynamics Limited for the post of Management Trainee (MT) today on its official website @bdl-india.in. Check how to download BDL Admit Card 2022 link and steps details below here.

BDL Admit Card 2022 Download: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has uploaded the admit card for the exam for the post of Management Trainee (MT) at its website i.e. bdl-india.in. BDL Admit Card Link is provided in this article, as well, for the convenience of the candidates. The candidates can download BDL MT Admit Card through this link.

BDL MT Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 April 2022 (Saturday) and 17 April 2022 (Sunday). BDDL Admit Cards are available from 02 April 2022.

How to Download BDL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of BDL (bdl-india.in) and Go to ‘Careers Page’ Click on ‘MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(s) COMPUTER BASED ONLINE TEST (CBT) IS SCHEDULED ON 16th APRIL, 2022 (SATURDAY) & 17th APRIL, 2022 (SUNDAY).’ Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Now use your registration number and date of birth to download BDL Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card

BDL MT Syllabus 2022

The candidates who are appearing in the exam can check BDL MT Syllabus for all subjects by clicking on the link below:

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is a Miniratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise, which was incorporated in the year 1970 under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. It has invited Online Applications from 04 July 2021 to 19 July 2021 for MT Posts for Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science, Optics, BD, Finance and HR,