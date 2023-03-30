BECIL AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 155 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: BECIL has released a notification regarding recruitment of 155 vacancies of Data Entry Operator, Radiographer and other Posts in AIIMS Delhi. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: BECIL Limited has started the process for recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Radiographer and various other posts in AIIMS Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released by BECIL and can be viewed from the Official website at - https://www.becil.com/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The registration has started and the last date to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2023 is 12 April 2023. This year there are a total of 155 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of BECIL in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 29 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 12 April 2023 Exam Date To be announced

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Operator Data Entry Minimum 12th passed Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and internet/E-mail. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on Computer. Radiographer B.Sc. Hons. in Radiography or B.Sc. in Radiography 03 years course from recognized university/Institution.

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation and relaxation in age limit will be provided as per government guidelines.

BECIL AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 155 vacancies like Data Entry Operator, Radiographer, Patient Care Coordinator and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Data Entry Operator 50 Patient Care Coordinator 25 Radiographer 50 Patient Care Manager (PCM) 10 Medical Lab Technologist 20 Total 155

How to fill BECIL AIIMS Delhi Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of BECIL India at-https://www.becil.com/

Step 2 : On the home page go to careers section.

Step 3: Click on registration link

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Application Form

BECIL Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for different posts are different, candidates are advised to refer to official notification regarding fees for the post they are applying for.

BECIL AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Patient Care Coordinator Rs.21,970/- Radiographer Rs.25,000/- Data Entry Operator Rs.20,202/-

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

BECIL AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Skill Test and Interview. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the Skill Test/ Interview. The selection process for different posts is different. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.