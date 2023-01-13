BECIL Recruitment 2023 for Election Commission Of India: Apply For Consultant Posts, Check Selection Process

BECIL has invited online application for the 18 EVM Consultant Posts for Election Commission of India on its official website. Check ECI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of EVM Consultant posts in the Election Commission of India (ECI). Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate with minimum three years’ work experience can apply for these posts on or before 20 January 2023.

Applying candidates should note that only shortlisted candidates as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification will be called for skill test / selection process. So you are advised to mention your complete educational qualification and work experience details in online application form.

Notification Details BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No. 253

Important Date BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:20 January 2023

Vacancy Details BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification:

EVM Consultant-18

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification: Graduate with minimum three years’ work experience and working knowledge of Computer.

Desirable: Work experience in Management of Resources

Consolidated Fee: Rs.38,874/-

How To Download: BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/ Go to the Home/ Careers/Vacancies Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 253: Applications are invited for short-term hiring of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in the office of Election Commission of India (ECI), Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi-01 for a period of one year.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.





BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2023 Notification: Follow the process given below to apply for these posts.