BEL Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 57 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL Officer Recruitment 2023 : BEL has published notice for the 57 Project Engineer and other posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has published notification for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Engineer/Project Engineer/

Officer and others in the Employment News (12-18 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2023.



To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech in the concerned Engineering disciplines as mentioned in the notification.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 12, 2023

Closing date of application: August 26, 2023

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer-I

Electronics-8

Mechanical-28

Project Engineer/Officer - I

Electronics-8

Mechanical-8

Civil-1

HR-1

Project Engineer-3

Selection Process:

Selection will be done through a written test followed by an interview of only those candidates who will qualify the written test. Candidates will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:5 based on performance in the written test in the respective category.

BEL Educational Qualification 2023

Trainee Engineer-I: 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course from recognised Institute/University in the

Engineering disciplines including Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/Mechanical.

Project Engineer/Officer: 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course from recognized Institute/University in the

Engineering disciplines Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/Mechanical.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BEL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.