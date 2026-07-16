BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 Out at bemlindia.in - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF; Exam on July 22

BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026: The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has released the admit card for the Non-Executive Operator posts on its official website. The written exam for 362 Non-Executive posts is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of the BEML, i.e. bemlindian.in.The link to download the Hall-Ticket for the written test will be provided by the authority on career page under the advertisement number KP/S/10/2026. BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 Download Link To download the BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website-bemlindian.in. However the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 Download Link BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 Exam Pattern Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test. The Computer based written Test will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The questions will carry 1 mark each and there will be no negative Marks. Candidates appearing in the exam should note that the test will be in 3 parts. Event Details Part-I Consist of 20 questions on General Awareness Part-II Consist of 20 questions on English & Reasoning Part-III Vonsist of 60 questions on the concerned Discipline How to Download BEML Non-Executive Admit Card 2026 Online? Candidates applied successfully for the Non-Executive Operator posts can follow the steps given below to download the admit card online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) i.e. bemlindia.in

Step 2: Click on the careers tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click the link displaying as "BEML Non-Executive Admit card Link" on the home page.

Step 4:Submit the login details including registration number and date of birth to the link.

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF and save the same for future reference. BEML Admit Card 2026 Why CBT Marks Crucial? Candidates appearing in the Non-Executive exam should note that the final selection for these posts will be made on the basis of performance in the written test. The number of candidates called for Document Verification will be limited to the number of Positions notified (Discipline/Category wise) so you are required to obtain comfortable marks in the written test to confirm your berth in next round. As per the detailed notice released, the candidates will be called for Document Verification in the order of merit till such time the number of candidates qualifying in document verification process is equal to the posts advertised.