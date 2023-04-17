BEML Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 68 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility

BEML  has invited online applications for the 68 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check  BEML  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEML Recruitment 2023 Notification
BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: BEML Limited, a pioneer in Multi Business (Defence, Mining & Construction, Rail & Metro, Aerospace, Dredging etc.)
Heavy Engineering Company has released notification for 68 Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other posts in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 01, 2023. 

To apply for the above posts , candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other with additional eligibility.


Notification Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job :
Advt No: KP/S/04/2023

Important Date BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 01, 2023

Vacancy Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Backlog Vacancy Group-A
Manager-08
Assistant Manager-01
Officer-10
Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘B’
Assistant Officer-09
Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘C’
Diploma Trainees-34
Office Assistant Trainees-04
Accounts Assistant Trainees -02

Eligibility Criteria BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Manager Finance: Qualified CA/ICWA
Manager Quality: First Class Degree in Engineering in  Mechanical / Electrical/
Electronics/ Automobile/ Production from a recognized University / Institution.
M.Tech qualification will be preferred 
Manager Testing & Commissioning: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical
/Electrical / Electronics from a recognized University / Institution. Post
graduate qualification in Management will be preferred 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 


How To Download: BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of BEML Limited-https://www.bemlindia.in/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST & OBC
    Group ‘A’ (8th Attempt), Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Posts (6th Attempt)' available on the home page.
    Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window.
  4. Download it  and save the same for your future reference.

 

BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To ApplyBEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the
“Apply online” Link on the home career page at www.bemlindia.in. The on-line registration site would be available till 18.00 Hrs on May 01, 2023 .

