BEML Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 68 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility

BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: BEML Limited, a pioneer in Multi Business (Defence, Mining & Construction, Rail & Metro, Aerospace, Dredging etc.)
Heavy Engineering Company has released notification for 68 Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other posts in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 01, 2023.
To apply for the above posts , candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other with additional eligibility.
Notification Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job :
Advt No: KP/S/04/2023
Important Date BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 01, 2023
Vacancy Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Backlog Vacancy Group-A
Manager-08
Assistant Manager-01
Officer-10
Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘B’
Assistant Officer-09
Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘C’
Diploma Trainees-34
Office Assistant Trainees-04
Accounts Assistant Trainees -02
Eligibility Criteria BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Manager Finance: Qualified CA/ICWA
Manager Quality: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical/
Electronics/ Automobile/ Production from a recognized University / Institution.
M.Tech qualification will be preferred
Manager Testing & Commissioning: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical
/Electrical / Electronics from a recognized University / Institution. Post
graduate qualification in Management will be preferred
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How To Download: BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of BEML Limited-https://www.bemlindia.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST & OBC
Group ‘A’ (8th Attempt), Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Posts (6th Attempt)' available on the home page.
Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window.
- Download it and save the same for your future reference.
BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To ApplyBEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the
“Apply online” Link on the home career page at www.bemlindia.in. The on-line registration site would be available till 18.00 Hrs on May 01, 2023 .