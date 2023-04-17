BEML Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 68 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility

BEML has invited online applications for the 68 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check BEML Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: BEML Limited, a pioneer in Multi Business (Defence, Mining & Construction, Rail & Metro, Aerospace, Dredging etc.)

Heavy Engineering Company has released notification for 68 Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other posts in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 01, 2023.

To apply for the above posts , candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Manager/Diploma Trainee & Other with additional eligibility.



Notification Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No: KP/S/04/2023

Important Date BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 01, 2023

Vacancy Details BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Backlog Vacancy Group-A

Manager-08

Assistant Manager-01

Officer-10

Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘B’

Assistant Officer-09

Backlog Vacancies – Group ‘C’

Diploma Trainees-34

Office Assistant Trainees-04

Accounts Assistant Trainees -02



Eligibility Criteria BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Manager Finance: Qualified CA/ICWA

Manager Quality: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical/

Electronics/ Automobile/ Production from a recognized University / Institution.

M.Tech qualification will be preferred

Manager Testing & Commissioning: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical

/Electrical / Electronics from a recognized University / Institution. Post

graduate qualification in Management will be preferred

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How To Download: BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of BEML Limited-https://www.bemlindia.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST & OBC

Group ‘A’ (8th Attempt), Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Posts (6th Attempt)' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download it and save the same for your future reference.

BEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To ApplyBEML Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the

“Apply online” Link on the home career page at www.bemlindia.in. The on-line registration site would be available till 18.00 Hrs on May 01, 2023 .