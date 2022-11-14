BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Apply For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

BEML has invited online application for the 80 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check BEML recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: BEML Limited has released notification for the 80 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates having Degree/Diploma in respective branch as mentioned in the notification can apply for BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 21 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates will have to forward their Biodata along with Xerox copies of he essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 November 2022

Vacancy Details BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Automobile Engineering-05

Civil Engineering-05

Computer Science and Engineering-05

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-10

Electronics and Communication Engineering-05

Mechanical Engineering-50

Eligibility Criteria BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have passed Degree/Diploma in the respective Branch. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and other update for the posts.

How To Download: BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Requirement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices at BEML Limited., Bangalore' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click For BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEML Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these by forwarding their Bio-Data along with Xerox copies of the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.