SBI PO: Best books for SBI PO Exam Preparation by Toppers

Are you preparing for the SBI PO examination? Acing the SBI PO exam can be quite a challenge with it being the top banking exam in India. And so we bring you the list of best books for SBI PO preparation by toppers.

SBI PO examination is the most coveted banking exam in India and all of you must be busy preparing for the same with all the vigour and enthusiasm. The most important aspect of the preparation phase is that you should lay your hands off the best books available in the market.

With a plethora of books and study materials available in the market, it becomes very difficult to choose from. That is why, in this article, we shall present to you a book list with the list of time-tested books which will be helpful for your preparation for SBI PO Exam.

What will all be there in SBI PO Exam?

SBI PO examination will be divided in three phases – Prelims, Mains followed by the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The prelims examination will be 100 marks affairs whereas the mains examination will have 200 marks devoted to the objective section and 50 marks to the descriptive English section.

It will be followed by the group discussion and personal interview of 50 marks. You have to score minimum marks in all the three phases to be eligible for the next round of selection. Your marks in the mains and GD-PI will be counted for your final selection in the examination.

The prelims examination will be based on English Language, Reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude whereas the mains examination will be based on English, data interpretation and analysis, reasoning ability and computer knowledge and General awareness with special focus on banking and economy. The descriptive test will consist of questions from reading comprehension, précis, letter, essay etc. in English language.

What books should be followed to prepare for SBI PO?

Having gone through the syllabus of SBI PO, it is very clear that you need to prepare the following subjects for your success in this examination:

Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Analysis

Reasoning ability

English Language (Objective and Descriptive)

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge

Computer awareness

Current affairs

Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Analysis

This section will be there for both the prelims examination and the mains examination. In case of the prelims, 35 marks will be allotted to this section whereas the mains examination will have 60 marks allotted to it. The number of questions for prelims will be 35 and for mains also it will be 35. This is going to play critical role in your success since you will have a shot at the final selection if you score well in this section in the mains examination. The syllabus of this section includes:

Data interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts, Mixed graphs, Histograms)

Probability

Number system

Simplification/Approximation

Time and distance

HCF and LCM of Numbers

Problems based on age

Number series

Quadratic Equations

Percentages

Ratio and proportion

Average

Mixture and Allegations

Time and work

Pipe and Cistern

Speed, Distance and time

Partnership

Simple and compound interest

Permutation and Combination

Profit, Loss and Discount

Mensuration

Data Sufficiency

Data Interpretation

Trigonometry etc.

The following books can be followed to prepare for this section:

Quantum CAT by Sarvesh Kumar Verma

How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma

Magical book on Quicker Maths by M Tyra

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning Ability

This section will also be there in both prelims and the mains examination. In the prelims examination, there will be 35 questions of 35 marks whereas in case of mains examination, there will be 45 questions with 60 marks allotted to this section. The reasoning ability syllabus includes the following:

Syllogism

Inequality

Statement and arguments

Statement and conclusions

Analytical reasoning

Ranking and order

Coding and decoding

Seating arrangement

Puzzles

Blood relations

Direction sense

Data sufficiency

Input-output etc.

The following books can be followed to prepare for reasoning section:

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey (For the chapters required for analytical reasoning)

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

English Language

This section is the most important one in your quest for a job with the largest public sector bank of the country. You name any round and English is there till the end. So, you better prepare yourself properly to score well in this section with the best of books available in the market. This section will carry 30 marks in the prelims examination with 30 questions whereas there will be 35 questions in the mains examination with 40 marks allotted to it. There will be 50 marks allotted to the descriptive test as well in the mains. The syllabus will contain the following:

Reading comprehension

Error correction

Cloze Test

Para jumbles

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and phrases

Synonyms

Antonyms

Vocabulary

Essay, Letter and Precis writing

The following materials are must for a good score in English:

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Descriptive General English by SP Bakshi and Richa Sharma

High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren and Martin

Word Power Made Easy by Normal Lewis

The Hindu or The Economic Times

General Awareness with Special Awareness on Banking / Economy

This section will only be there in the Mains examination but you will be befitted from this in the personal interview and group discussion round as well. The section can be divided into general knowledge, current affairs and banking awareness. The marks allotted to this section will be 40 in the mains examination with 40 questions asked from this section. The syllabus for this section will include:

Current affairs related to national and international issues of last 6 months.

Banking terms

Countries and capitals

Honors and awards

Sports

International economy

Indian economy

International organizations

Banking history in India

Main functions of RBI

Work and responsibilities of National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC (Financial Stability and Development Council )etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT(The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Bank Board Bureau(BBB) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) etc.

etc. International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN, WTO, etc.

Important Government Schemes

Important National and International days

Currency of countries etc

The books that can be followed for this section are:

Banking Awareness by Arihant Publications

Static General Knowledge by Arihant Publications

Current Affairs can be prepared from the monthly magazines such as Banking Services Chronicle (BSC Publications), Newspapers etc.

Computer Awareness

This will be there only in the mains examination along with the reasoning ability section. However, you should not neglect this section. The syllabus will include:

History of computers, internet, DBMS, input and output devices, computer terms, MS Office, computer aptitude etc.

The books that can be followed for this section:

Objective Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams by Arihant Publications

SBI PO Descriptive English

Descriptive General English (Old Edition) by S.P. Bakshi and Richa Shrma

Descriptive English (For All Competitive Examinations) by S.J. Thakur and S.K. Rout

The SBI PO is round the corner and it is a time that you choose the required books and start your preparation with them with a concrete strategy in place. In case you have the right books with the right execution of the right strategy, success cannot elude you in this examination.

All the best!!

