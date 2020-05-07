Study @ Home - Best MOOC Platforms to learn Coding for Free | Hand Code your Website and Mobile Apps

Computer Coding or programming is basically the process of writing instructions that get executed by computers to carry out functions as directed. Therefore, coding is considered as the heart of computer science. Whether it is the development of websites, mobile apps or any other software, coding is the foundation on which the entire user-friendly interface is based upon. This entire function at once seem mind-boggling, however, even if you are a novice and want to create your own website for your business, you can learn coding while sitting at home during the lockdown period.

Here are some of the best MOOC Platforms which specialize in imparting the essential skills to help the users learn latest programming language. For those who are already employed in this field, you can enrol for advanced level courses to enhance your existing skill set. Find out the list of best MOOC platforms that have rolled out free coding courses to engage the learning especially during the lockdown period.

Learn to Code with Free Computer Programming Courses

Here is a list of popular and niche MOOC platforms which you must consider when going online to pursue a course in coding. They are loaded with best online courses for which you need not pay a single penny from your pocket. Learn free online coding courses here. Just click on the names of the MOOC platform that you consider is apt for coding course. You will be redirected to the free course in coding section of the website.

Coursera

When we talk about online courses, Coursera is generally the first option that strikes the mind of the learners. With an array of popular and niche courses, Coursera provides state-of-the-art curriculum and faculty support to the aspirants. With more than 250 courses dealing only in the programming languages, you will not return empty handed once you make your mind to pursue a course in Coding from Coursera. You can choose course language, level, duration, specific skills, and mode of learning depending upon your requirement.

Udemy

Udemy is another trusted platform where you will find more than 800 courses, all dedicated to make you a pro at coding. Python, Java Script, Word Press, HTML, CSS, Android Development, Bootstrap, PHP, Swift, you name anything and the website offers some of the best free courses in this domain. Not only this, the surprising fact is that IT aficionados can actually train the mind of their kids in the field of coding at a very early age. There are coding courses for kids as well. You can click on the link provided below that will land you directly to the coding course designed for kids.

Coding Courses for Kids – Direct Link

Khan Academy

Another stalwart in the domain of digital learning, Khan Academy offers free computer coding courses to the learners. Though there are limited options but each module is designed to ensure that the aspirants get hands on best programming resources and will become well-versed in the know-how of computer coding. Computer programming classes are conducted by experts and in addition, there are online assignments, and practice sets that will put your knowledge to test. Visit Khan Academy without a second thought, to pursue one of the best coding courses available online.

Skill Share

Skill Share is loaded with more than 100 courses dedicated to coding. Beginners and advanced level learners both can rely on this MOOC platform to find out best courses on coding that suit their requirement. There are courses that range for the duration of 2 hours to 30 days. Online video tutorials from the experts and learner’s community are quite resourceful for the learners and provide an apt environment that is conducive for acquiring a new skill.

Free Code Camp

As the name suggests, free code camp is an online website designed to provide coding skills among millions of learners who want to learn coding for free. As the website claims, more than 40,000 people have got certification after completion of the course coding course at Free Code Camp. Companies such as Apply, Google, Microsoft, Spotify, and Amazon have recruited professionals completing their certification of computer programming from the popular MOOC platform.

MIT Open Courseware

Massachusetts Institute of Technology through its open courseware (or MOOC) has rolled out several technical courses on Computer Programming. Visit the website to choose the course as per your requirements. There are course for undergraduate level, postgraduate level and advanced level. MIT course content is available for students across the world and you can even download certification post completion of the coding course. MIT, which is one of the best and renowned name in the domain of Technology in the world has opened its courseware for the talented learners and you should definitely not miss out on this money-minting opportunity as the certificate from MIT will surely add value to your resume.

For more information on free online courses that will render your Stay at Home period productive, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and get latest ad relevant information about free online courses in several domain.