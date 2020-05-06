Study at Home - Top 5 Free Data Science Courses to pursue Online during COVID19 Lockdown

Data Science is has becoming the game-changer for the global economies at the present scenario, considering that digital market is growing at a staggering pace due to social distancing norm advised by the government and alike institutions. Be e-commerce, education industry, manufacturing units, or any other field high-level digitization will penetrate sooner or later. In this article, you will find out information about the top 5 Data Science course rolled out by top Universities across the globe. Know why you should apply for these courses and what you will learn if you enroll for them here.

Why Data Science?

According to a research report, the big data market is projected to reach US$103 billion by 2027, up from US$49 billion in 2019. As of now, the market is anticipated to value US$56 billion in 2020. Most of the progressive economies such as US, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, London, and certain other big cities trying to establish systems and functions in alignment with the advanced Data Science norms thus giving rise of opportunities for the Data Science professionals. However, the challenge is the supply for skilled professionals to cater to the demand of Indian and other markets. Therefore, universities are offering relevant pedagogy to learners to upskill themselves that too free of cost during the lockdown period.

Scope of Data Science Professionals

A research report by the 'Analytics India Salary Study 2020' by Analytics India Magazine and Jigsaw Academy says that the professionals employed in the domain of Data Science and Analyticshold the potential to earn upto Rs 15.6 lakhs per annum (Mumbai City) as median salary in metropolitan cities of India.

So take a look at the popular Data Science courses that you can pursue for free. Utilize your stay at home time and add one more skill in your Resume to achieve better Salary prospects:-

Top Data Science Courses

Data Science: R Basics

This course will build your foundation in R and will help you learn how to wrangle, analyze, and visualize data. If you are interested to learn Basic R syntax, Foundational R programming concepts such as data types, vectors arithmetic, and indexing, and acquire skills on performing operations in R including sorting, data wrangling using dplyr, and making plots, enroll for this free of cost course which will be completed in a short duration.

Duration – 8 weeks

Offered by – HarvardX

Available at – edX

Executive Data Science Specialization (EDSS)

EDSS is a popular course freely available for the interested Data Science aspirants at Coursera. Through this course you will learn how to begin assembling and leading a data science enterprise. So, if you are a novice in this field, consider it as a crash course in data science and become conversant in the field and understand your role as a leader. You’ll also learn how to recruit, assemble, evaluate, and develop a team with complementary skill sets and roles. There are other important pillars of this course that you can find out on the website. We are sure that this is one of the courses that you would not want to miss if you are willing to give Data Science a first shot.

Duration – 2 months

Offered by – John Hopkins University

Available at – Coursera

Model Thinking

Model Thinking is a bit different course wherein you will find out an important role of Models that improves learner’s abilities to make accurate forecasts. For better decision making and to formulate effective strategies this is one of the best courses in the domain of Data Science.

Duration – 42 hours

Offered by – University of Michigan

Available at – Coursera

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

Another beginner’s level course which can be your launch pad in the domain of Data Science is offered by IBM. Though it is a comprehensive professional course aligned on the requirements of the industry, it aims impart you skills such as Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. The program consists of 9 courses providing you with latest job-ready skills and techniques covering a wide array of data science topics.

Duration – 6 months

Offered by – IBM

Available at – Coursera

Introduction to Machine Learning

One of the best courses available at Udacity is about Machine Learning. The course will open our gates to exciting career opportunities in data analysis industry. The objective of the course is to enable the learners understand art of using data to quickly gain insights and make predictions. Learn end-to-end process of investigating data through a machine learning lens

Duration – 10 weeks

Offered by – Udacity

Available at – Udacity

