NPTEL Free Online Engineering Classes | Get Direct Link to Enrol for Engineering Courses | MHRD Initiative

The COVID19 Lockdown is indeed a challenging time for the students and teacher community at present. With closure of schools and colleges, a definite lacuna in the study schedule and syllabus has been observed due to which students clueless about the future direction. However, with several institutions taking support of online classes, digitization in the Education industry has also picked up its pace. In this direction, Ministry of Human Resources Development, MHRD has urged students from science background to enroll for the online engineering classes organized by National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL).

Here is the official tweet from the MHRD that welcomes students of Science stream to apply for the free online courses organized and offered by prestigious institutes such as IITs.

This initiative is directed to help the students utilize their lockdown time effectively and attend the courses online. Students can choose a course that suits their needs and preference from among from several disciplines. NPTEL believes that learning can be done by watching videos and to test the learning of the aspirants, there are weekly assignments that are to be submitted online within the prescribed deadline. In addition, there are discussion forums where students can post queries related to the topic. Concerned Faculty will answer to the queries being posted by the aspirants.

Why NPTEL?

The key advantages of participating in an online course under NPTEL are as follows:

For Students: there is a credit transfer facility and the lockdown time is a constructive way to better the skills to be mentioned in the resume for employability. Candidates can download e-certificated after the completion of the course. For Faculty: There are several refresher courses provided by AICTE. These course are recognized FDP courses which will enhance their existing skill set also. For Working professionals: NPTEL offer courses that will help the working professionals to upskilling and reskilling themselves free of cost.

Click at the direct link provided below to enroll for the free engineering courses:-

NPTEL Engineering Free Online Courses – Direct Link

NPTEL Types of Courses

There are two types of courses at NPTEL website:-

Video Courses – Here students get support video to enhance their learning.

Web Courses – In this course, video support will not be provided, rather there will be a document or PDF which you can download to understand the concepts. For example there is a course at NPTEL Portal named “Rock Engineering and its Development” segregated under various modules. You won’t get access a video to understand the concepts.

NPTEL Live Sessions

Apart from the courses, NPTEL also offers live sessions for students hailing from several domains. The Live session schedule talks about:-

Date of session,

Time of session,

Topic of Session

Key note Speaker

Speaker’s Designation and Organisation details

Contact ID or Phone no.

Here is a list of all the sessions to be organized in future and the ones that have been successfully organized by the experts for the candidates. You can click on the link below and join the live sessions while sitting at home.

Expert Session Schedule List – Click Here

NPTEL Engineering Courses - Participating Institutes

MHRD has specifically launched online courses for the engineering aspirants. And to bring to your attention, here is the list of one of the best engineering colleges that are offering online support to ensure that learning isn’t hampered during the times of Pandemic affecting movement of people outside their homes. Take a look at the list of participating institutes offering engineering courses at NPTEL:-

IISC Bangalore IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Guwahati IIT Kharagpur IIT Madras IT Roorkee

For detailed information about NPTEL portal and registration, visit their Help Videos section which are basically FAQs explained in the video format to ensure that interested candidates are able to enroll for NPTEL courses through digital medium especially during the lockdown period to utilize their time effectively.

