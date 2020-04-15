Coursera offers Free Online Courses amid COVID19 Quarantine Period | Know Popular Courses

Coursera is a popular MOOC platform where online courses are offered by top universities to encourage digital learning among the learners. Coursera as a digital learning platform has broken barriers for the learners who otherwise couldn’t apply to top foreign universities. Through Coursera, top universities and their experts offer niche courses to polish the skills of the aspirants and also provide certification for the same. The Certification adds value to the Resume of the learner.

During the spread of COVID19 Pendamic, Coursera has launched a series of popular courses to enrich the existing skills of the aspirants. Click on the direct link provided below to know more about other courses.

Here is a recommendation of courses for you, try your hands on one of these popular courses to make your stay at home period interesting.

English for Career Development

Offered by - University of Pennsylvania

English is a universally accepted language and for those who are non-English speakers, or have English as a second language (ESL people), this course is a must to enroll for during the quarantine period. Through this course, you will be able to acquire English language skills to tap opportunities in global market. Attend a few sessions to know how to crack job interview, frame letters and also apply for the job to build career opportunities. To enroll in this course for free, click on “Enroll now” and then select "Full Course. No certificate."

Stanford Introduction to Food and Health

Offered by – Stanford University

Food is the basic necessity and to make it enriching and nutritious is not a game. Find out how to make the food you consume, more nutritious, which ingredients to add to the daily diet to build strong immunity. You will also learn, how food can help you fight global pandemics by preventing you from getting attack by chronic diseases. Enroll for the course to lead a healthy and foody life.

Fighting COVID-19 with Epidemiology: A Johns Hopkins Teach-Out

Offered by - Johns Hopkins University

The global lockdown and the grim situation has forced everyone to ponder the science behind viruses and bacteria costing life and damage to humanity. Epidemiology answers all the questions related to the novice viruses. Learn how to prevent the risk of life from virus related catastrophe. Get answers to questions like how infection spreads and why viruses attack human body?

Problem Solving, Python Programming, and Video Games

Offered By - University of Alberta

There goes a famous proverb, “Idle mind is a devil workshop”, however if used constructively, it can create wonders. We recommend that if you are a video game fanatic, use this period to comeup with your own video game using Python programming. For this, you need not have prior knowledge of this language. The course will take care of it.

Imagining Other Earths

Offered by - Princeton University

The topic of Universe will always remain mystic, provided that the Universe is huge and there is vast scope to explore this topic. This course introduces core concepts in astronomy, biology, and planetary science that enable the student to understand the dynamics of Universe and lets them invent their own solar systems.

Sleep: Neurobiology, Medicine, and Society

Offered by - University of Michigan

Sleep is the time when the body and mind, both are at rest; however, through this course you will know up-to-date information on the biological, personal, and societal relevance of sleep. Experts will tellyou about the neurobiological basis of sleep control. Find out how sleep deprivation, jet lag, and substances such as alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine alter sleep and wakefulness. Sleep is influenced by several factors, and it is time that you monitor all those factors and make conscious effort for a quality sleep.

