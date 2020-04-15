Enroll to Udemy Free Online Courses | Learn New Skills at Home during COVID19 Lockdown

Udemy is an online portal that offers online classes to the learners hailing from various genres. Whether you belong to arts/humanities, science, commerce, IT background, Udemy carry courses to suit the niche requirements of learning. There are several universities and colleges that have tied up with the premier online platform to impart online education and make aspirants self-reliant in terms of gaining new skills. Udemy Experts take special sessions to address personalized queries of the aspirants to ensure that the leaning doesn’t takes place in complete isolation.

During the COVID19 pandemic, Udemy has launched a free online course drive, where learners can visit the official website and can start learning a course of their choice through the on-demand tutorials from experts. There are total 717 courses which from several genres and you can enroll for any of the course through the direct link provided below to access Udemy’s free courses portal page. Click on the link provided below to choose the courses that best suits your needs and interests:

Udemy free online courses – Direct Link to Enroll

But before you move on to Udemy website, take a look at some popular courses at Udemy which are gaining traction during the COVID19 lockdown period. However, you can pick and choose your personal favorite course from the vast list of courses available at Udemy. Here are some top courses recommendations:-

Udemy Free Online Courses

Best Practices for Working Remotely

Work from home has become the need of the hour and with maximum people working from home, Shelley Osborne, VP of Learning, Udemy, has floated best advices for the working professionals to set themselves up for success when working from home. Enroll for this course to make your work from home period an easy breezy ride.

Course Duration – 3 lectures 30 minutes

Photography Fundamentals for Beginners

Photography as a hobby is becoming quite popular among people worldwide. However, it takes a good deal of tips and tricks to click a professional picture right. Learn exposure triangle (aperture, shutter speed, ISO) and basic composition rules through this Udemy online tutorial on the photography course, Click pictures at home to make memories during the COVID19 lockdown period fun.

Course Duration – 14 lectures of 44 minutes

Introductory Aromatherapy Course For Natural Living

Aromatherapy as the name suggests, deals with aromatic treatment to soothe the body and soul. Through this tutorial, learn how to use essential oils in your everyday life to be surrounded with the best aromas. Keep your olfactory senses stimulated safely and effectively and make your own products at home.

Course Duration – 27 Lectures of 1 hour 40 minutes

Make Your Writing Stand Out in Eight Easy Steps

Writing is an important skill and to master it is an art. You can be your own competition when it comes to writing a brilliant piece. Learn a research-based system designed by a professional writing coach and experience a sea-change in the way you write now and after watching the tutorial.

Course Duration – 23 lectures of 3 hours

Build a Quiz App with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Quizzes are an interactive source to keep the users engaged in learning new skills or to test their knowledge. However, to develop this interactive user-friendly quiz, there is a set of programming that goes behind at the back to keep the users hooked. Improve your core development skills by learning the art of building a Quiz App using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Course Duration – 14 lectures of 2 hours

Create Gourmet Vegetarian Salads with Super Food Ingredients

Healthy living is the crucial aspect of an individual’s life and food forms an integral component to shape up healthy lifestyle. When we talk about food, salad holds a crucial place in the growth of body. Udemy expert will tell show you best salad recipe for appropriate nutritional intake. Prepare healthy salad before your meals for the family members.

Course Duration – 15 lectures of 1 hour

Dog Training: Train your dog to walk on a treadmill.

Keep your dogs indoor during the COVID19 outbreak. Take precautions and teach them the art of walking on the treadmill to help them burn those extra calories that might make them lazy. Through this tutorial, find out from the exerts, how to train your dog to tread on the treadmill at home. Dog-lovers will find this tutorial interesting and event the dogs won’t pester you to move out for a walk. Stay safe and stay home.

Course Duration – 8 lectures of 43 minutes

