Read Free E-books – Your cure for boredom | COVID-19 Lockdown | Stay At Home

A national lockdown has been announced for 21 days recently that mandates everyone to stay at home. The move has been adopted in lieu of the COVID-19 spreading like a wildfire across the world. The number of people affected are still on the rise and if you want to stay safe and away from COVID-19, then lockdown is the only effective solution. However, we do understand the boredom that comes along with the Stay at home option is hard to survive. Therefore, to keep you engaged and let you enjoy your quarantine days time at home, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Ministry of Culture, and some more publishers, and e-book sellers have come up with free e-books initiative. In this article, you will read the free E-book initiatives and the types of books available at your disposal.

Free e-Books Initiative | Stay at Home

E-books are a trend these days with everyone spending more than usual time on phone. And with the lockdown being announced to handle the sensitive situation, books can be your best friends to ward off the negative vibes during quarantine. Here you will find a list of interesting e-book sellers who have released free e-books to cure your boredom in your leisure time. Take a look at some of the popular E-books initiatives from eminent sellers.

Where to get Free E-books?

Government Initiatives

Nation Book Trust (by MHRD)

A Government of India initiative by MHRD’s National Book Trust (NBT) “Stay Home India” has been launched recently. You can read books during your idle lockdown days that too free of cost by downloading through NBT’s website i.e. nbtindia.gov.in.

The best thing about books is the language/medium in which they are available for public. NBT’s books are available in various languages such as Hindi, English, Asamiya, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu also.

Not only this, books of all the genres are available for download ranging from Fiction, Biographies, science books, teachers handbooks and major books of children. Visit NBT today to choose the best collection and make the most of your time at home.

Ministry of Culture

The ministry of Culture has run another initiative on the parallel lines with NBT. The Ministry of Culture has planned to stream plays and concerts for the art lovers daily at 9pm on their official page. They have even published books online on the theme of heritage and arts.

Their StayAtHome Campaign is aimed at encouraging people to read more while the lockdown as this is one of the best times for enriching learning which sometimes take a backseat in our lives.

Private Players

Private players have also contributed their bit in this novel cause. They have also come up with the free books initiative to encourage people to stay at home and be at ease with the stories that can inspire them lead a happy and healthy life. Here are some of the recommendations that you can opt for reading more books:

Amazon

Amazon which is one of the biggest sellers of e-books has launched another campaign to aid people in utilizing their leisure time at home. The Amazon App allowed people to download free e-books through Kindle Application. If you want to have an access to Amazon’s free e-books, you need to download Kindle application from Google Play store and then free e-books will be available at your disposal.

Juggernaut App

Juggernaut publishing house has launched a campaign named #ReadInstead, keeping in view the grave situation prevailing in the society to fight the novel COVID-19. Focusing on enriching the reading habbit among masses, they have launched free e-books section from where people can download e-books on their mobile and read. To access free books from Juggernaut, you need to download Juggernaut app which is available on the Google Play store. From 15-minute short stories to full-size novels, all the available at Juggernaut app. Pick and choose the type that best fits your interest.

Subscribe with Jagranjosh.com to get latest updates about the development in the domain of Education. Get latest news, and notifications of schools and colleges here!