Harvard University offers Free Online Courses | Know how to apply | Popular courses

The COVID19 pendamic has opened ray of hope for those waiting to learn/acquire new skills since long. Online free courses are picking their pace and making it possible for everyone to enroll without having to pay any fee. The courses have been designed in such a manner that they will add value to your Resume and post-quarantine you will be able to add value to your existing work.

Harvard University has brought 67 free online courses for the aspirants sitting at home and willing to learn new skills. While maintaining social distance, you can apply for online courses that range for the duration of 1 week to 6 weeks depending upon your interests.

Courses from various genres such as humanities, social science, computer and IT, art and Design etc. are available for the learners. So, before we find out about some popular courses, let us first take a understand how to apply for the online courses at Harvard University online portal:

How to apply for Harvard University online courses?

Click on the direct link provided below to visit the Harvard University online course portal

Harvard Online Courses – Direct Link

Choose the course, subject, that you want to pursue.

Fill in the application form of the course that you want to pursue.

Click on ‘Submit’ and you are ready to attend online classes.

There are ample online courses, pick the one that best suits your interest and start learning from today. Take a look at some popular courses that might be of your interest.

Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic

Planet Earth is becoming a host to various Pandemics, and a few months back Ebola had taken a toll on the life of the people. This course offers an in-depth understanding of how Ebola became a Pandemic and what steps were taken to curtail the spread of the disease. You will learn the challenges faced by patients, clinicians, and national policy makers of various nations. In addition, the course will also focus attention of learners on how to curb the spread of other possible Pandemics.

Fee – Free

Duration – 4 weeks

Offered by – edX

Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking

As the term suggests ‘Rhetoric’ dictionary meaning is “the art of effective or persuasive speaking or writing”. Therefore, the focus of this course is to impart public speaking and communication skills. The course primarily uses American political rhetoric platform to showcase the style, structure, and art of communication adopted by great leaders/speakers such as Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Margaret Chase Smith, Ronald Reagan to influence the masses. Meet and understand the great souls through their art of communication. Find out between the lines meaning of their addresses and how you can persuade others through this tool.

Fee – Free

Duration – 8 weeks

Offered by – edX

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (chemistry)

For the food aficionados, this course will bring ample opportunities to utilize your time in your passion i.e. ‘food’. Top chefs and Harvard researchers have explained the everyday dynamics of cooking and haute cuisine. Learn the basic principles of chemistry, physics, and engineering that can be applied in your kitchen. The course offers insights about food molecules and chemical reactions that can affect food texture, flavor and its health implications. Apply for it be become the Chef of your kitchen.

Fee – Free

Duration – 6 weeks

Offered by – edX

Back Pain: Finding Solutions for Your Aching Back

Sedentary lifestyle has been taking toll on our health and especially during the COvID19 lockdown days when long sitting hours is an only resort at home. This Harvard Health Publishing online course offers key insight into the sources of back pain and provides strategies to successfully overcome and eliminate the back pain which course otherwise get worse and lead to back injuries. Cure your back and get rid of sedentary lifestyle related body and back issues.

Fee - $30

Duration – 2 weeks

Beethoven's 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra

Music virtuosos can also acquire new taste and lend their ears for the classic Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony music along with other forms of orchestral music. The course aims to spread the knowledge of instruments and voices of the orchestra and choir in the cultural context. The main focus of the course is to understand the Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, which is a classic tribute for many learners.

Offered at – edX

Duration – 3 weeks

Fee – Free

To know more about the online courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com. We bring latest updates about online courses, tutorials and notifications to help you constructively utilize your lockdown time at home.